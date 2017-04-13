- Home
What a horrific tragedy, clearly the driver should be charged with manslaughter. How could he not see this young woman on his left and not in a blind spot? That stretch of bike lane is in general terrifying because of the countless morons who bike the wrong way, especially the deliverymen on their electric bikes exceeding 25mph.
It would be great if the 9th would get off their ample derrieres and start at least some informational ticketing along lower First Ave. Drivers are either clueless or believe they have the right of way. Actual signs saying ‘Yield to Cyclists’ might be helpful as well. Also, images of this truck show that it was not equipped with side guards that are prevalent in Europe and beginning to be used here. The guards extend long the bottom of the truck from cab to rear wheel and prevent cyclist and pedestrians from being swept under the truck.
She represented such positivity ~ a great loss to mankind ~ beautiful woman inside and out. Wonder if she was wearing a helmet. Blessings for her soul.