Bowery slashing

An Uptown man was badly cut during a dispute at Bowery and Stanton St. on Mon., April 3, shortly after 10 p.m., police said. The victim, age 27, suffered a 4-inch slash to the left side of his neck.

Police responding to a 911 call found the wounded man and he was transported by E.M.S. to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition. So far, there has been no arrest or any description of the suspect, either — possibly because the victim is having difficulty talking.

“He has not been interviewed yet due to the nature of his injury,” a police spokesperson said.

Le face punch

A man was punched in the face inside Le Poisson Rouge music club, at 158 Bleecker St., on Sat., April 1, at 3:30 a.m., police said. The 38-year-old victim suffered a small cut to his left cheek and pain on the left side of his neck.

Matthew Robinson, 32, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Spa spoilers

Police said a woman’s purse was stolen inside Golden Glow Spa, at 517 Sixth Ave., on Thurs., Feb. 16, at 4 p.m. The victim, 25, stated she left her handbag in an unlocked closet and when she returned, it was gone. There were charges made on her credit card.

Peter Domenech, 22, and Kristlyn Delise, 20, were arrested on Tues., March 28, for felony grand larceny.

Sub card flub

According to police, a man was using a fraudulent credit card to pay for drinks at Subrosa, at 63 Gansevoort St., on Tues., Feb. 21 at 12:30 a.m. A concierge at the basement-level music venue recognized that the card’s numbers did not match the receipt. When the credit company was notified, it verified the card was fraudulent.

Antoine Brown, 25, was arrested Thurs., March 30, for felony grand larceny.

Up & at ’em

According to police, an argument turned physical inside the Up & Down club, at 244 W. 14th St., on Sun., April 2, at 3:50 a.m. One of the men became especially irate and punched the victim, 22, in the face, causing bruising and a cut to the mouth.

Nir Ivgui, 23, was charged with misdemeanor assault.

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson