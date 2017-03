Ballsy rampage

Was it the food? A woman waged a mini-terror campaign at Negril restaurant, at 70 W. Third St., on Tues., March 21 at 5:43 p.m., according to police.

It all started when, for an unknown reason, she grabbed a male employee by his genitals and was promptly asked to leave. During an ensuing struggle, she scratched the 23-year-old victim on both of his arms.

The woman then took a heavy wooden menu holder that was posted outside the eatery and slammed it into the place’s window, as well as kicked the glass with her boots several times.

Barbara I. Lewin, 28, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Choked senior

Police said that on Sun., March 26, around 12:30 a.m., two males approached a 70-year-old man inside the lobby of his apartment building on Sixth Ave. One of them put the senior in a chokehold, causing him to fall to the ground, while the other guy took his money. The pair swiped roughly $1,812 in cash from the victim and fled.

The victim went to an area hospital the next day and was treated for a fractured trachea. The suspects were described as wearing a green hoodie and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Long arm of law

According to police, a suspect with five active warrants was spotted in front of 116 Mac Dougal St. on Wed., Mar. 22 at 10:50 p.m. When cops questioned him, the man misrepresented himself by showing a New York State ID that wasn’t his. During a search, police found a counterfeit $20 bill, alleged marijuana and three “zip” bags of cocaine.

Tyquan Dupont, 18, was arrested for felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Purse perp

According to police, a man swiped a woman’s purse at the Red Lion bar when she briefly left it unattended on Tues., March 21 at 3:50 a.m. The woman, 31, said that her purse, containing her checkbook, credit cards, cash and Social Security card, was stolen while she was in the bathroom at the bar, at 151 Bleecker St. Responding officers recovered the stolen goods from the suspect. He also had an alleged controlled substance on him.

Mamoudou Diallo, 22, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Dead in F station

On Sun., March 26, around 8:30 a.m., police responded to a 911 call about a man on the East Broadway F station’s mezzanine level. They found a 28-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive sitting on the ground. E.M.S. medics pronounced him dead at the scene. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. Police are withholding releasing the man’s name pending family notification.

Unsafe driving

Police busted an off-duty school-safety agent for driving drunk and without a valid license on the Lower East Side.

Henry Ortiz was driving a Ford Mustang when he slammed into two parked cars on the F.D.R. Drive service road near Delancey St., near the Williamsburg Bridge, around 4:40 a.m., cops said, according to the Daily News.

He was charged with driving while alcohol impaired and aggravated unlicensed driving.

Killed by car on L.E.S.

On Tues., March 7, at 6:41 p.m., an 87-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing Grand St., west of Columbia St. Police found him lying in the street with trauma to his body. He was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Sat., March 25.

An investigation by the Police Department’s Collision Investigation Squad found that a 2014 Nissan Suburban, driven by a 39-year-old man, was going westbound on Grand St. when the pedestrian crossed the street midblock from south to north. The car struck him with its left front bumper, causing him to strike its windshield before falling to the ground.

The driver stayed at the scene. The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

Rocky situation

Three teenagers were spotted throwing rocks and ice balls at a moving vehicle at Weehawken and and W. 10th Sts. on Sat., March 25, just after 8 p.m., police said. When the driver, 48, objected, the three suspects continued to throw more rocks and ice balls at him — plus allegedly also menaced him with sticks and bats. They fled on foot when police told them to stop.

The youths, two 14-year-olds and one 15-year-old, were arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson