BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Has “Diller Island” suddenly turned into Atlantis?

It looks like it could be sinking!

In a stunning decision in federal court Thursday, Judge Lorna Schofield ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers erred in April 2015 when it issued a permit for Pier55, the glitzy $200 million “entertainment fantasy island” proposed to sit off of W. 13th St. in Hudson River Park.

In turn, due to the “seriousness of the…deficiencies” in the Army Corps’ permit, she vacated it — meaning she yanked the permit. So, the project now lacks a critical requirement needed to move forward.

Media mogul Barry Diller and his wife, fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg, had committed to providing most of the financing to build the pricey pier, which has the support of both the governor and the mayor.

The successful suit against the project was brought by two members of The City Club of New York — longtime waterfront park activist Tom Fox and boater Robert Buchanan — and also argued by attorney members of the club, including Richard Emery.

Another lawsuit against the project that the same plaintiffs had filed in state court, however, repeatedly washed out, culminating in the Court of Appeals — the state’s highest court — ultimately refusing to hear the case in October 2016.

But the result in federal court on March 23 has clearly torpedoed the dazzling designer pier — and it now remains to be seen if the hit could be fatal.

Basically, Schofield said, because the “basic use” of the Pier55 project is not “water dependent,” it violates the federal Clean Water Act.

In other words — the glitzy, 2.75-acre arts pier with an undulating landscape that was planned to host scores of annual events, drawing thousands of people to the waterfront park, simply does not need to be on a pier — alternative locations exist, and they don’t have be over water. On the other hand, something like a boat launch, for example, the judge’s decision notes, obviously is water dependent.

The Army Corps had two basic responsibilities: first, to determine the project’s “basic purpose,” then, to determine if that “basic purpose” is “water dependent.”

The Army Corps defined the project’s basic purpose as “providing a vegetated pier platform within Hudson River State Park with an amphitheater and public restrooms; and to continue to provide safe public-access pier structures within Hudson River State Park.”

However, Schofield wrote, “Had the Corps properly defined the project’s basic purpose, it almost certainly would have found that the proposal is not water dependent. … A project whose fundamental goal is to provide park and performance space is not water dependent, regardless of whether the Trust prefers to build such a space on a pier.”

Specifically, the case hinged on the fact that Clean Water Act “prohibits the discharge of any pollutant, including dredged or fill materials, into the nation’s navigable waters, except in compliance with [the act’s] provisions… .”

In the case of Pier55, that “pollutant” would be concrete: The permit the Hudson River Park Trust applied to the Army Corps for was to allow it to pour “flowable concrete” into tubular piles that would be pounded into the riverbed.

In addition to bungling the basic use of Pier55 wrong, the Army Corps didn’t even define the park’s waters correctly, the judge determined. The Hudson River Park’s founding legislation designated the park’s waters as an “estuarine sanctuary.” As Schofield wrote in her decision, “The Hudson River Park Act states as its sole purpose in creating the Estuarine Sanctuary the protection of fish and wildlife resources.”

This, in turn, makes the park’s waters, by definition, a “special aquatic site” — which then triggers the stringent review under the Clean Water Act as to whether the basic use of the project is water dependent.

But the Trust argued, and the Army Corps agreed, that the park’s waters are not a special aquatic site, and not managed principally for the preservation and use of fish and wildlife resources, but rather are “designed to serve four distinct park purposes: resource protection, public access and recreation, education and research activities.”

Unswayed, the judge wrote: “Defendants’ arguments are unpersuasive. … In this case, the New York State Legislature clearly stated that its intent in creating the Estuarine Sanctuary was to protect fish and wildlife resources, without expressing any additional purpose.”

The Hudson River Park Act does say the Trust is required to manage the estuarine sanctuary to provide environmental education and research (think the River Project), boating, fishing, swimming and authorized commercial maritime uses. However, the judge wrote, the park’s waters are managed “principally” for the preservation of fish and wildlife resources.

Schofield slammed the Army Corps’ first key blunder — having deemed the park’s waters not a special aquatic site — as clearly “contrary to law.”

The Trust also tried to argue that Pier55 fits within the park’s “missions and goals.” But again, Schofield returned to the idea of the project’s “basic purpose,” and whether that purpose even needs to be on a pier.

In short, she said, there are “practicable” alternatives — meaning, the planned performance venue simply doesn’t need to be in the Hudson River.

In fact, due to changes in the project, the Trust had recently filed for a second, new permit from the Army Corps for Pier55. Basically, it was determined that to build the project per the original designs, it would have been way too expensive, so some modifications were made. For example, some of the piles underneath the center of the pier were simplified — as opposed to using the undulating “pots” style, they would have been standard-style, straight piles. Yet, from the edges of the pier, the difference would not really have been visible to the eye, according to renderings provided by the Trust.

However, Emery, the City Club attorney, was frustrated that the plaintiffs only found out about that new filing due to somebody in the U.S. Attorney’s Office thinking to alert them to it.

“At least someone with a modicum of integrity spoke up,” he said, speaking to The Villager last month.

Thursday’s ruling came as a painful blow to supporters of the Trust and the extravagant Pier55 project. After the Community Board 2 monthly meeting that same night, a board member who is a booster of the park, after being asked about the shocking setback, replied, “That damn City Club.”