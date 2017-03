Stores we actually need

Re “The malling of Soho: Big-box plan sparks big anger from locals” (news article, March 16):

Soho residents should go even a step further and demand businesses that serve the community. Our community needs a grocery store. We need a diner. We need neighborhood bookstores. We need our neighborhood shoe repair and dry cleaner. We don’t need another chain women’s clothing store or chain sneaker store.

Jessica Wolff

Bad-news behemoth

Re “The malling of Soho: Big-box plan sparks big anger from locals” (news article, March 16):

I’ve lived directly across from 462 Broadway since 1971, and cringe at the thought of such a behemoth invading our beloved neighborhood.

Leil Lowndes

Office use would work

Re “The malling of Soho: Big-box plan sparks big anger from locals” (news article, March 16):

It seems that an excellent win-win solution for the landlord and residents would be commercial offices. Office use would be low impact — little traffic, far less garbage, fewer deliveries — and much more in character with the neighborhood.

Allan Meislin

Fur sure, times changed

Re “The faces of protest: Who really are Canada Goose animal-rights activists?” (interviews, March 16):

Nice to see what looks like a diverse group of individuals coming together to fight for something they believe in. I find it inspiring. Back in my day, you would not be caught dead walking around with fur in New York City. I miss those simpler times.

I hope my grandkids don’t grow up to hate animals.

Vierra Roberta

Sorry, fur is not humane

Re “Ethical fur versus intolerant animal activists” (talking point, by Alan Herscovici, March 16):

Leg-hold traps do not discriminate, and often family pets and endangered species are the victims of their cruelty. Many animals die trying to free themselves, as well as from dehydration, blood loss and hypothermia. Some chew off their own limbs desperately trying to escape. This is humane?

Fur trim is added to jackets for luxe appeal and is completely unnecessary for warmth in most of the climates where sales are highest. The fur industry rationalizes its use for their own profit, but fur simply is unnecessary, outdated and inhumane.

To cite the use of petrochemicals used in synthetic fabrics is just silly since the shells of all of the popular brands, such as Canada Goose, are all synthetic.

Most fur in the U.S. comes from China where there are no regulations about how the animals are raised or killed. Arguing that fur in fashion is sustainable, safe and humane is simply wrong.

Ellen Reznick

PeopleWay? No way!

Re “What the L? TransAlt vol is accused of not ID’ing self at forum” (news article, March 9):

I urge all block associations, community coalitions and tenant-resident alliances in the immediate vicinity of 14th St. to broaden your outreach to similar like-minded groups in Greenwich Village and the East and West Village to stop the ridiculous idea of closing 14th St. to traffic. This proposal impacts us, too.

The Greenwich Village Block Associations, a coalition of 25 member organizations, lists contact information for all of them on its Facebook page.

Is there an online petition we can sign? It’s going to take a major effort by all of us to persuade the New York City Department of Transportation and defeat Transportation Alternatives.

The people say “No way!” to closing 14th St.

Noreen Shipman

Shipman is a member, Washington Place Block Association

