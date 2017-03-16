- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Whatever their various ages are, I hope these people are the future.
Future meals, at best.
The whole thing is sick – I knew a couple of people wearing those jackets and my friendship with them ended on really sad notes.. they're all sociopaths.. I'm afraid to even talk to the supporters of that company now.. Please go and read a definition of sociopath, it's not a damn joke.. People are just physically lacking empathy, like real-life douc***ags, seriously ! You can't even try to change their mind, they just blindly turn away and won't even listen to a single argument.. they'll start to make up stupid arguments themselves !! Please threat it serious, it's a social sickness !
Veganism is the only way. Kindness to animals will be the real evolution towards peace,
I find this hilarious considering that human found survival and evolutionary success as carnivores.
Everybody's an anthropologist, these days.
Nice post I really like wearing leather jackets and I want to appreciate you for sharing as this article is amazing. Keep updating and sharing about new things as well :)
And not to worry about the carcinogenic aldehydes leaching out of your jacket. It's all just a conspiracy theory, nothing to it, fake science. You keep on.
People with nothing better to do than harass and intimidate other human beings, their disruptive, threatening mobs whitewashed as "activism"? Articles like this inspire me to go out and shoot a few coyotes in their names, just to restore balance to the political universe.
haha yes let's all go together and burn some cats in retaliation!
This is really long but it gives a perfect example of the vegan cult mentality and brainwashing. They admit to attacking kids, assaulting women, the fact they see a video and never question the validity because they are too busy crying and acting on emotions, they hate farmers and farming – and state their goal is to destroy a business because they disagree with it. Veganism is a cult, the concept may be the fad diet but in the end it is just another violent cult and the members sick, physically and mentally.
cull the geese and feed the hungry
save the lakes from excessive phosphates that are killing the fish
win,win,win!
My god do these people have nothing in their lives so that they have to disturb others with a life. If you don't like hunting, trapping, buying fur coats, eating meat, etc., then don't do it, otherwise mind your own business. Your "end" just not justify the violent "means" which you are using.
Douglas Adams described these jerks very well:
“A bunch of mindless jerks who will be the first up against the wall when the revolution comes”
No wonder everybody hates vegans.
Animal rights extremists are self-hating humans.
They transfer the love that we are supposed to extend to our fellow humans over to animals and transfer their own self-hatred over to humans. That is why they attack people walking down the street and scream and yell at human children in the name of helping animals.
The meanest and cruelest people I've ever met were extreme animal activists and PETA members.
Truly sick individuals.
I find it interesting that those who are so critical of our efforts rarely have an intelligent response to offer.
Katewerk – How would the shooting of any innocent creature work to seek balance in any universe? Those coyotes have not offended anyone, and if our speaking out on their behalf offends YOU then you seriously need to take a look into the fabric of your own ethics. If you want a prime example of responding to “emotion” then there it is; your own shortsightedness. If someone’s “politics” offend you to the point of believing your redemption will arise from the taking of another life then I know plenty of psychiatrists who would love to pick your brain.
KaD – If you’d like a better definition of a “cult” then look no further than: the FDA, the public schools’ collective views on health, the meat and dairy industry, and nearly every mainstream media outlet. I challenge you to watch a solid hour of any public broadcast and list how many commercials spew propaganda about a false need or desire for consuming animal products. How many commercials implore seemingly calm music in the background, a “man’s man” voice layover projecting what being a man is, or that which hypersexualizes meat and dripping cheese often objectifying women in the process? Most anything by Arby’s comes to mind. Now THAT is downright disturbing, and if that is not propaganda or cultish than I don’t know what is. Through no fault of your own “the norm” has certainly played a marquee role in how you see the world and built in a defense mechanism to anything that challenges it with regards to shedding light on the ugly truth. I’ve been there, and no this is not coming from what you are likely already dismissing as “elitist bullshit”, again there is that defense mechanism. Those who speak up to innocent animals are the furthest from elite. In fact, quite the opposite. We refuse to put ourselves on a higher level than any species, and yes we will certainly raise our voices to speak up for any who are oppressed. I’m not sure where you concluded that any of us admit to attacking kids or assaulting women. What I will now repeat, and at this point spell out for you, is that we have responded with language directed at us by parents. And yes neglectful parents should be called out, even in the presence of their children. This would be no different than if they were exposing their children to graphic images of violence, assaulting a spouse or loved one in front of them, or exposing them to pornography, alcohol, or drugs. Yes, this is neglect. Yes that is abuse. Yes, they will be called out on it because their children deserve better.
Rob – You’re just trying to hard. Also, dear troll, what’s it like to live under a bridge?
Mark – It’s horrifying that you associate hunting and trapping with people who supposedly “have a life” and those that volunteer to defend innocent beings as lacking such. We haven’t introduced eating meat as an issue here, but I am grateful that you revealed your pre-existing prejudices against us and totally deflected from the issue at hand. We’re you trying to elicit an emotionl tangent? Nice try.
For anyone else reading this who believes they have a logical argument to bring to the table, I am all ears. But please don’t waste anyone else’s time with failed childish insults. And if you are still mad right now and feel the need to go out and kill something, please, ask yourself if your alleged ethics are matching up with your (planned) actions. If they don’t, please get help before a loved one needs to be victimized by your rage. Don’t do it for myself, my brothers or sisters, or even the animals. Do it for yourself and those you claim to love.
Have a good day today, and a better day tomorrow.
My two sons always catch cats on the streets and "play" with them lol. We kill them after. One guy said something rude to them once on the block outside… hell why can't people mind their own damn business? Urge I hate people who love animals. These cats would make great coats btw lol