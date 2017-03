L.E.S. beatdown

Police announced on Wed., March 15, that they have made a collar of a suspect in a vicious March 10 beating on Orchard St.

Nawang Choying, 23, of Woodside, Queens, was arrested and charged with gang assault.

A second suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

Despite its name, the charge “gang assault” does not literally mean being a gang member, but means “ganging up” on someone and attacking him — as in, an assault by two or more people that causes serious injury to a third person.

According to police, a fight early last Friday morning that reportedly started in Pianos, the music bar at 158 Ludlow St., spilled outside. After a chase, it ended with a man lying on the sidewalk while balling himself up for protection and trying to fend off blows by two assailants, police said.

Around 2:45 a.m. on March 10, the two men reportedly chased the 24-year-old victim northward up Orchard St. toward Stanton St. They caught up with him in front of 156 Orchard St. and knocked him down, then punched and kicked him, including stomping him in the head and face. The duo then dashed off in a black livery vehicle.

The victim was removed to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, but has since been hospital and is refusing to cooperate with police, DNAinfo reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Toddler tragedy

A 2-year-old tot from Queens tragically died, apparently of suffocation, while visiting her grandmother on the Lower East Side.

Jaelah Fox of Rockaway Boulevard was with her mother and her boyfriend Sun., March 12, visiting her grandma at 81 Columbia St. in Masaryk Towers, a Mitchell-Lama affordable housing co-op, when the girl began to have trouble breathing, the Daily News reported. Her mother performed CPR on her while the boyfriend called 911.

Police responded at 6:37 p.m. and found the child in the building’s lobby, unconscious and unresponsive. When medics arrived, Jaelah was not breathing. But they were able to suction food from her throat and revive her before rushing her up to Mount Sinai Hospital, according to the News. However, Jaelah lost consciousness again at the Gramercy hospital, where she died, police said.

There were no obvious signs of trauma observed, police said. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Booze brothers

According to police, a pair of booze burglars hit The Chester, at 19 Ninth Ave., on Mon., March 6, at 12:15 a.m., but wound up busted. They allegedly entered the Meatpacking bistro through the employees-only entrance and swiped bottles of alcohol from shelves behind the bar while the place was closed — but apparently not unguarded.

Jose Soto, 38, was held at the scene by security and arrested by police. Toe Alexander, 49, fled on foot but, based on surveillance video, was later identified by management as a former employee.

Both were charged with felony burglary.

Fails parking test

Police said that on Wed., March 8, at 5:55 p.m. in front of 99 MacDougal St., officers observed a man fail to signal while parking. Upon further investigation, cops realized he was driving the car with a suspended license and without the owner’s consent, plus had two active warrants for his arrest.

David Checo, 27, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Rite Aid rob…wrong

A shoplifter who stole items from the Rite Aid at 501 Sixth Ave., between W. 12th and 13th Sts., on Sun., March 12 at 2 p.m., didn’t get far, police said. The suspect was seen by store security allegedly placing items in his hooded sweatshirt’s pockets. A security guard told police that when he stopped the suspect, the man warned him, “If you don’t let me go, I am going to hurt you.”

The product-picking perp then pushed the guard out of the way and fled.

While canvassing the area with the police, the guard pointed out the suspect. As they were arresting him, the man refused to put his hands behind his back.

Tifa William, 19, was slapped with a felony-robbery charge.

2 out of 3

Police have arrested a second suspect in a Jan. 17 burglary of the 49 Grove lounge, but a third individual is still at large. Last week, police arrested Adrian Soto, 22, for felony burglary. On Mon., Mar. 6, police arrested Ketema Robinson, 27, for felony burglary. Taylor True, 30, is still on the loose, police said.

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson