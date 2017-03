Police announced on Wed., March 15, that they have made a collar of a suspect in a vicious March 10 beating on Orchard St.

Nawang Choying, 23, of Woodside, Queens, was arrested and charged with gang assault.

A second suspect is still at large and the investigation is ongoing.

Despite its name, the charge “gang assault” does not literally mean being a gang member, but means “ganging up” on someone and attacking him — an assault by two or more people that causes serious injury to a third person.

According to police, a fight early last Friday morning that reportedly started in Pianos, the music bar at 158 Ludlow St., spilled outside. After a chase, it ended with a man lying on the sidewalk while balling himself up for protection and trying to fend off blows by two assailants, police said.

Around 2:45 a.m. on March 10, the two men reportedly chased the 24-year-old victim northward up Orchard St. toward Stanton St. They caught up with him in front of 156 Orchard St. and knocked him down, then punched and kicked him, including stomping him in the head and face. The duo then dashed off in a black livery vehicle.

The victim was removed to Bellevue Hospital in serious condition, but has since been hospital and is refusing to cooperate with police. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.