Projects like the St. John's redevelopment have only emboldened the mayor. Community leaders should be able to plainly see that they don't get to pick and chose. You allowed the mayor to do this sort of thing in one area, and now he's doing it in your backyard. Accepting some responsibility is the only way out. How could you not know that this would happen? It's hard to have sympathy for those who helped set this sort of thing into even faster motion. Will you ever learn? NO has to be the answer all around, and then one day you might get a chance to plot a different path, but now the path is there and the mayor is taking it. Who's supposed to get behind you now when you sold out last time?
And let's not forget that a side agreement pushing air rights transfer related development, into all Hudson River Park communities EXCEPT Greenwich Village, will likely not stand up in court if challenged. And likely will be, once the first big push to transfer those "rights" begins. And THAT'S if you believe it's an agreement the HRPT will keep over time.
Any downtown attorneys, or Tribeca/Chelsea/Hell's Kitchen advocates (being the likeliest targets) want to weigh in on how a local agreement gets to override park-wide state law on the Trust Act amendment?
Also, still waiting generally for explanation of precedent / legal basis for air rights existence and transfers from temporary structures such as piers (over a river, not land) to park-boundary communities. By both the HRPT and Assemblymembers who crafted the amendment. Who wrote it? How was it vetted legally? What is the source law, is there in fact precedent? Do they suddenly have air rights simply because of the stroke of a pen?
That's more than a Pandora's Box. That is now tacit permission for any Mayor or Governor with any public benefit agenda, not just affordable housing, to claim justification for overdevelopment through transfer. It will spread to other waterfront communities, and not just in New York City.
Prove to downtown communities that this is not the pro-developer construct it clearly seems to be. In any case, it has become clear that the assent of the preservation community regarding the use of this new tool for its highest profile effort has damaged a hard earned integrity. It is disingenuous to say otherwise.
I disagree with guest, though, on one point: "No" all around is not the answer, with a "one day" opportunity to plot a different path. You have to come in with an alternative to what you are saying no to. The great tragedy of the Greenwich Village of today is it's persistent nod to nostalgia with little in the way of new, risky, alternative. Zoning changes on behalf of, and one time only fees to the same old developers, is a disappointment. Explain away the yet to be seen public benefit any way you want. This was a net gain for development, and a net loss for community and waterfront low rise character, Hudson River Park wide.
Preservation of buildings and popular history alone leaves nothing but an increasingly unaffordable high rent community filled with the tourists you love to hate, and public officials who know that if they wait long enough, a community which fought tooth and nail to prevent waterfront overdevelopment can ultimately be bought.
I'm glad Berman's never been elected to anything. Him and his sympathizers would destroy the economy in NYC.