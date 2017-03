L.E.S rape attempt

Police said that on Fri., March 3, at 12:20 a.m., a stranger followed a woman to her home, in the vicinity of Norfolk and Rivington Sts., where he shoved his way through the door and groped her. He tried to remove her clothing, but the victim resisted and the man fled.

The suspect is described as 28 to 34 years old, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and weighting around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a brown waist-length jacket and black jeans.

This Wednesday, pursuant to an ongoing investigation, police identified a person of interest wanted for questioning in regard to the incident, Robert Adams, age 41, and provided a photo of him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Bus crush

According to police, on Mon., March 6, at 10:52 p.m., a woman, 61, was walking southbound in the crosswalk at Houston St. and Avenue D, when she was struck by an M14D bus that had been traveling southbound before making a right turn to head eastbound on Houston St.

The woman’s left leg was trapped under the bus, but was freed by responding Emergency Service Unit officers. The pedestrian was transported to Bellevue Hospital by E.M.S. and was listed in stable condition with a broken leg and some abrasions. The M.T.A. bus’s operator, Eduard Khanimov, 41, was removed to Beth Israel Hospital for trauma. He was also arrested and charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Ice-pick kicks

Police said that on Fri., Feb. 24, at 2:35 p.m., a man was threatened with an ice pick inside a sneaker store at 26 W. 14th St.

According to police, the suspect followed a 28-year-old man into Sneaker Pawn USA, and brandished the weapon.

“See how easy it is?” the pick perp told the other man. “Tell the other guys I’m going to poke them.”

The victim is a security guard at the city’s Human Resources Administration building, at 12 W. 14th St., which the suspect, William Hernandez, 41 was escorted out of earlier in the day.

Hernandez was arrested three days later for misdemeanor menacing.

Bar burglary

The lounge 49 Grove was burglarized Tues., Jan. 17, at 3 a.m., police said. Two individuals reportedly entered the place, at 49 Grove St., through the back door. One of them works at the bar as a cleaner.

Adrian Soto, 22, was arrested Mon., Feb. 27 for felony burglary. The second suspect, Taylor True, 30, is still at large. True is known to hang out at 117th St. between Seventh and St. Nicholas Aves., according to police.

Grabbed her neck

According to police, a woman was harassed by her husband in their apartment at 101 W. 12th St. on Tues., Jan. 3, at 8:30 p.m. The 32-year-old victim stated she was arguing with her husband when they got into a physical altercation. When she attempted to walk away, he placed his hands around her neck from behind, she told cops.

Brian Siebenburgen, 33, was arrested Thurs., Mar. 2, and charged with harassment, a violation.

Push-in mugger

Police are looking for a violent mugger who has been targeting women in the Fifth and Seventh Precincts.

According to police, on Fri., Feb. 17, at 12:10 a.m, a woman, 40, was entering her residence, near Henry and Catherine Sts., when the suspect followed her inside and demanded money. When she refused and screamed, the thug punched her in the face repeatedly. The victim gave him $1,485 in cash and he fled. The victim was removed to New York Downtown Hospital for her injuries.

In the second incident, police said, on Sat., Feb. 25, at 10:04 p.m., a 28-year-old woman entered her residence, in the vicinity of Forsyth and Eldridge Sts., when the suspect pushed his way inside the building and grabbed her handbag. He swiped about $50 in cash from the wallet and fled.

The suspect struck again on Sun., Feb. 26, at 9:48 p.m., police said. A 45-year-old woman was entering her building, in the vicinity of Essex and Ludlow Sts., when the serial mugger grabbed her behind, put his hand over her mouth and socked her in the face. He demanded money and took roughly $550 from her bag. He fled northbound on Ludlow St., and the victim was removed to Bellevue Hospital by E.M.S.

Finally, on Tues., Feb. 28, at 11 p.m., a woman, 44, was entering her building, in the vicinity of Orchard and Broome Sts., when the robber followed her inside, punched her in the face and demanded money. She gave him her wallet with about $400 cash and the attacker fled. The victim refused medical attention.

The suspect is described as black, with a medium complexion, around 40, standing around 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a medium build, and last seen wearing a black jacket and a dark knit hat.

Playground punches

A 16-year-old youth was waiting for his cousin in Seravalli Playground, at Hudson and Gansevoort Sts., when he was attacked on Mon., Feb. 20 at 7:05 p.m., according to police. The victim told cops he was punched and kicked by his cousin’s boyfriend and another person. The suspects fled and took the teen’s backpack and other property.

Police arrested Jon Robolledo, 17, on Fri., Mar. 3. The other suspect is still on the loose.

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson