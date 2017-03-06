On Wed., March 8, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., there will be a free tribute to the life and work of director / playwright / composer Robert Dahdah at Theater for the New City,155 First Ave. (near E. 10th St.)

Robert (Bob) Dahdah, a prolific writer and director, was a major contributor to the creation of Off Off Broadway theater in the 1960s, and continued writing and directing for more than 50 years. He died at age 89 in Feb. 2016.

At the memorial, there will be songs and scenes from his shows — including the original production of “Dames at Sea,” with a very young then-star-to-be, Bernadette Peters, at the Caffe Cino.

There will be a video montage from his life and personal memories from friends and family. Light reception to follow. All free!

RSVP at http://robertdahdah.brownpapertickets.com/

For more on Dahdah, see http://thevillager.com/2016/02/25/robert-dahdah-89-early-off-broadway-writerdirector/ .