Ludlow House OD

A 31-year-old man was found dead inside a third-floor bathroom at Ludlow House — the new members-only Lower East Side club — on Fri., Feb. 24, at 11:10 p.m., and a drug overdose is suspected.

Police responding to a 911 call found the man unconscious and unresponsive. EMS medics could not revive him and pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to the New York Post, police sources said the man was found in a bathroom stall, curled up in a “fetal position,” with a needle in his hand.

DNAinfo reported the victim as William Bernhardt, 31, an East Village resident. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Located near Rivington St., in a former gold-leaf factory and funeral home, Ludlow House opened last year, another branch of the exclusive Soho House chain. A British concept, with locations worldwide, Soho House also sports a club in the Meatpacking District.

Membership is geared toward those in the arts, fashion, advertising and media.

Repeat puncher

A man wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman two years ago was finally arrested last month. The suspect and the woman had a dispute inside 520 LaGuardia Place on Thurs., Oct. 15, 2015, according to police. The suspect, Eleas Mathios, 37, had socked the victim, 32, on various dates, police said.

There were conflicting reports on whether Mathios had turned himself in to police or had been turned in by someone else. He was arrested Mon., Feb. 20, for misdemeanor assault.

Phone felon

Police said a man, 52, was on the subway platform at Eighth Ave. and W. 14th St. Mon., Feb. 20, at 5:25 p.m., when a younger man approached him, hit him in the face and swiped his cell phone.

The suspect reportedly told the victim, “I have two knives on me. Don’t make me take it out.”

The robber tried to flee the station, but was caught by police on the subway platform. While being collared, he allegedly resisted and injured the arresting officer, as well as took his mace. Kasean Session, 21, was arrested for felony robbery.

Office burglary

Several laptops were stolen from an office at 841 Broadway last year on Fri., Aug. 19. Police said a window was found open, unlocked and not damaged. While there was no video evidence, a tip eventually led to the suspect.

Tyrone McRae, 27, was arrested Thurs., Feb. 23, for felony burglary.

Two-time toucher

Police are looking for a man wanted in two forcible touching incidents involving the same victim. A 30-year-old woman told police that on Mon., Feb. 6, at 8:20 a.m., at the Fulton St. station, on a flight of stairs leading to the street, an unidentified man approached her and grabbed her buttocks, then fled toward Broadway.

Police said that the next day at 8:25 a.m., aboard a Manhattan-bound Z train en route to the Canal St. station, the same man approached the victim and ground his groin against her buttocks. The suspect fled the train at Canal St. The victim remained onboard.

The suspect is described as 25 years old, 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Gets a little chippy

A bargoer was not happy when asked to leave Gonzales y Gonzales restaurant, at 192 Mercer St., on Sat., Feb. 25. After being told multiple times to go, the suspect was approached by security, and promptly shoved the security man. After a search by responding police, he was found to be in possession of an alleged drug.

Robinson Manrique, 37, was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson