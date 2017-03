Japanese-Americans and supporters marked the 75th anniversary of the signing of Executive Order 9066 in February 1942 by President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The order cleared the way for more than 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans to be held in internment camps during World War II. Smaller numbers of people of German, Italian and European Jewish ancestry were also forced to stay in the camps for various lengths of time. The protesters held a silent march, which passed by Trump Tower, and a candle lighting at the Japanese American United Church, at Seventh Ave. and W. 25th St., in homage to the victims of F.D.R.’s order. Several individuals who endured the forced internment — who held “Concentration Camp Survivor” signs and signs with the names of the camps where they were held — and victims’ family members participated. Also, this year, other groups, including Muslims, joined, saying Donald Trump’s executive orders threaten the human rights of many ethnic groups and peoples.