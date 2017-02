Stuy Town sex attack

A teenager choked and tried to sexually assault a woman in the lobby of her Stuyvesant Town building early on the morning of Sun., Feb. 19.

Aaron Kish, 17, was on leave from a New Jersey group home for troubled youths, when he attacked the 22-year-old woman.

“He admitted to attempting to kill, rape and molest the complaining witness,” a criminal complaint filed against Kish states.

The woman had been walking home from a friend’s house at 4:45 a.m. when Kish grabbed her from behind, knocked her down and choked her, police said. The attacker tore off her dress and underwear, and pulled his own pants down.

The victim fought back ferociously during a 10-minute struggle. A male neighbor interrupted the assault, and the perpetrator fled.

The Daily News reported that someone from Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital called 911 after the attacker — an “unaccompanied minor” — walked into the emergency room with deep scratches on his chest and missing some clothes. Town & Village reported that Kish was taken to Beth Israel after he had been found unconscious on Park Avenue South.

Kish has been charged with attempted murder, attempted rape, attempted criminal sex act, assault and sexual abuse. His defense attorney argued that he has a very low IQ and should not be charged with attempted murder.

Village baby dies

A 21-month-old baby was found unconscious and unresponsive inside an East Village apartment on the morning of Thurs., Feb. 16, police said. Police arrived at 32 E. 10th St., Apartment 2, at 8:50 a.m., after the mother called 911. The infant boy, Reid Smith, was transported by EMS to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

There were no obvious signs of trauma observed, according to police. The New York Post reported that the father was away on business and that the couple also have a 4-year-old son.

“It seems like just an unfortunate incident,” a law enforcement source told the Post, adding that the parents took the baby to the hospital last year for a high fever. It was unclear if the child had a history of medical issues.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing.

Pushed into glass door

Police said a woman was assaulted by her boyfriend inside 202 W. 14th St. on Sun., Feb. 12, at 11:40 p.m. They said the man pushed the woman, 48, into a glass door, injuring her.

Jean Marc Choffel, 43, was arrested Mon., Feb. 13 for felony assault.

Minor uprising

According to police, guy didn’t take kindly to being escorted out of the Stonewall Inn on the evening of Sun., Feb. 19. As the suspect was being booted out of the bar, at 53 Christopher St., at 10:10 p.m. for being unruly and aggressive, he punched an employee, 50, in the face and broke his glasses.

Gregory Lewis, 33, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Big CVS theft

According to police, on Sun., Feb. 19, at 10:17 a.m., a man was observed stealing items from a glass case at the CVS store at 75 Christopher St., putting them into his bag, and then leaving without paying. An employee chased him and flagged down nearby officers.

Michael J. Buonarobo, 31, stole goods totaling $1,804. He was charged with eight counts of grand larceny.

Bobst swipe

A student who left her wallet unattended at a desk in N.Y.U. Bobst Library, at 70 Washington Square South, on Wed., Feb. 15, found it missing at 11:50 a.m.

The victim, 21, walked away from her seat for five minutes and returned to find her wallet gone, according to police. There were no witnesses to the alleged theft. No charges were made on her credit card. Police arrested Youma Diakite, 20, for felony grand larceny.

Subway sleaze

A 14-year-old girl told police that on Mon., Feb. 6, at 1 p.m., she and a man who she did not know boarded a westbound L train at Union Square, and that the straphanger started masturbating.

When the train reached Sixth Ave., the girl exited. The man followed her up to the mezzanine. The victim exited the station. The suspect boarded another train.

The suspect is around age 35, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds, with a goatee and last seen wearing a black coat with a fur or faux fur collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson