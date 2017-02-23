- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
What's with all the hyperbole? This reads more like a Trump speech than it does any rational case for change. So many words spent on bashing others instead of making your case, and let us decide if it holds any water. There are so few facts and fewer points of what would be achieved if a change were made. It doesn't come off as Angry; it just comes off as mean.
I imagine the writer feels better for getting it off their chest, but I doubt it converts any reader to join the cause. Again, my fellow liberals eat their own, but make no positive case for us to get behind. And if the writer is looking for support, "all the way to Montauk Point." ain't gonna do it. Of course, we feel bad that your trip to the Hamptons is a pain for you, but most of us are not so privileged as to care for your south shore plight.
Next time, please consider getting real, factual, and talk to us like we're the neighbors who should care. But right now, your neighbors who depend on Fresh Direct, etc., to rumble up your block with small deliveries, are not won over by anger (where were you when our grocery store closed last month?); we're won over by rational debate that makes sense. Enough with this rambling wordiness.