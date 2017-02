Just like being there

To The Editor:

Re “Top journos talk on yuuge new task: How to cover Trump?” (news article, Feb. 16):

Fabulous panel. Sorry I missed it. But Reinholz’s article — as always — covered the proceedings brilliantly!

Dr. Janet Wolfe

Glib and insulting

To The Editor:

Re “Oh say can you see something but say nothing?” (Lenore Skenazy, Feb. 16):

I was there that day, 9/11. I wish someone had said something. Your glib remarks are an insult to the people who died in the buildings and the pits. Shame on you.

Alex Smythe

Jackie, oh?

To The Editor:

Re “Community vibe is alive at annual Acker Awards” (news article, Feb. 16):

Please note that Acker Award recipient Jackie Rudin is not a co-founder of Wow Cafe. It was Peggy Shaw, Lois Weaver, Pam Cambridge and Jordan Marks.

Kathryn Thomas

Yes way to PeopleWay!

To The Editor:

The 14th St. PeopleWay is actually a good idea. The fact that there are gas and power lines under the street makes it all the more necessary because those will create more congestion pinch points that delay buses because of just a handful of cars.

You can either bury your head in the sand and scream, “No! No! No!” or you can look at other places where this has been done in cities all over the world and been successful.

We should try it, and revert back to the current layout if it turns out to be the disaster all the naysayers claim it will be. We need to be flexible and innovate — not just stick to what worked in the 1930s.

Larry Dubner

