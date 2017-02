BY LESLEY SUSSMAN | The historic, more than 100-year-old Anshe Meseritz Synagogue, which was renovated to make room for luxury condominiums, reopened its doors in the East Village this month after a four-year hiatus.

The original synagogue was constructed in 1910 by Polish immigrants from the renovation of a small apartment building at 415 E. Sixth St. The new five-story project features three luxury apartments, including an 11-foot-tall penthouse on top of the structure.

The ground floor of the landmarked building, which was also completely renovated, is where the newly redesigned house of worship is located.

Rabbi Pesach Ackerman served as spiritual leader there for more than four decades until his death in 2013.

“My dad would be happy and proud that the synagogue will continue to operate,” the late rabbi’s son Sanford Ackerman said. “So am I and so is my family. This is a great achievement. We will be continuing the tradition of this historic synagogue and it will be there for another hundred years.”

Ackerman said he believed the new changes in the synagogue will please most of the congregants.

“It’s smaller, but it will look nicer because the building is brand new,” he said. “A lot of work has been put into it. It will be air-conditioned and handicapped accessible. I think that the neighborhood will be happy that the synagogue is continuing.”

Shelley Ackerman, one of the late rabbi’s daughters, also said that her father would be extremely pleased by the synagogue’s reopening.

“My father had a calling to serve God,” she said. “He was a man of the people and loved the Lower East Side. I think he would have been overwhelmed by its beauty, and all of the updates so lovingly interwoven with the synagogue’s relics. He would have been glad about the upgrades that will certainly make the space more comfortable for all to attend.”

Rabbi Kalmin Nochlin, 46, is the synagogue’s new spiritual leader.

“I was born and bred on the Lower East Side and my foremost passion is Jewish education,” Nochlin said. “I consider myself to be a teaching rabbi and I am excited to teach and learn in my new position as rabbi of this historic synagogue, which has a long and illustrious history.”

Nochlin, who currently teaches Judaic studies to junior high school students at Yeshiva of Flatbush, added that his goal is to bring more people — both from the neighborhood and beyond — into the life of the house of worship.

“I’d like to involve people who have never been involved with synagogue services before,” he said. “I’d like to have children’s programs and involve singles who live in the neighborhood. I’d like to make a connection to the college community.

“I’d also really like to teach appreciation for Judaism that goes beyond this synagogue where people simply come to pray,” he added. “I want them to learn the history of Judaism and the rich tradition that we have. This will be a synagogue that reaches out to others and educates others.”

The synagogue board signed a 99-year lease with East River Partners in 2013 in an effort to save the rapidly deteriorating building, which it had no funds to repair.

As part of the $1-million-dollar-plus lease deal, the synagogue signed over the rights to its second floor, which once housed the main sanctuary. Anshe Meseritz will have the right to continue operating on the ground-floor and basement levels for the 99-year lease’s duration.

Martin Cohen, the synagogue’s attorney, also expressed his delight at its reopening.

“The work of the board was a beautiful thing to watch,” he said. “Legally, there were a lot of issues getting the contract in place with East River Partners and various landmark issues. I truly believe that God made certain that this synagogue would reopen.”