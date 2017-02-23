- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- The Angry Buddhist
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Thank you Mr. Anderson for a very informative and well-researched article on this subject. The Villager should be proud to have someone with this kind of quality journalistic style and integrity.
The activists have heard the residents and we even think that complying as much as we can with their wishes will make our actions resisting Canada Goose more effective. We regret getting off on the wrong foot with them.
But we stand by our activity at Canada Goose. Our objective reality human beings cannot survive the next few generations unless we drastically change the relationship we have with other species. It is a critical matter of life or death. We cannot keep exploiting, subjugating, exterminating and consuming animals. These unsustainable mega-corporations are on the wrong side of history. They do not represent an ethical and sustainable future.
Glad to see so many people standing up against a corporation that murders millions of canines every year. Thank you for this informative, very well researched article.
I've been involved in the protests since the store opened in November. Your article does contain brief arguments by those who favor not using coyotes and geese in coats, but you devote a long section–four paragraphs–to a statement by Canada Goose denigrating PETA and making false claims about the "humane" treatment of animals by Canada Goose. If one goes to Stop Canada Goose Now @Facebook will take just two minutes to see photographic evidence of how these animals are actually treated.
http://nypost.com/2017/02/21/judge-blasts-protest…
I would never buy a Canada Goose jacket and have explained to all my friends and acquaintances who wear their jackets the horrible abuse, violence and killing of our animals Canada Goose supports.
#canadagoose #canadagoosejacket #canadagoosejackets #canadagooseparka