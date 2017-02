‘Neo-Nazis’ in L.E.S.

According to the New York Post, about a half-dozen men described by police as “neo-Nazis” beat up twin brothers, 27, and slashed one of them with a knife outside Clockwork Bar, at 21 Essex St., at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, after taking offense at an “anti-fascist” group’s sticker on one of their cell phones.

The thugs — some wielding brass knuckles — all sported matching vests with “211 Crew” patches, a white supremacy gang, police said. Its members reportedly organize the annual New York City Oi! Fest, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has dubbed “hate music.”

The Post reported that undercover cops driving by spotted the two bloodied men — both Columbia graduate students — trying to call 911 and asked what was going on.

The victims ID’d one suspect lingering at the scene. John Young, 29, was charged with assault, grand larceny, menacing, criminal mischief and weapon possession, cops said.

The twins suffered cuts and bruises, and required staples to close head wounds.

Tuesday, Clockwork Bar released a statement: “Clockwork Bar would like to express its concern for the victims of the attacks on Feb. 11 on Essex and Hester streets. Our hearts go out to them. And we pray for a speedy recovery. We would also like to state clearly that Clockwork Bar does NOT endorse, sympathize, nor invite the views and beliefs of Neo-Nazi, supremacist hate groups. These groups and their views are not welcome at our establishment. They have never been, nor will ever be invited or allowed in our bar. We apologize for what happened and are taking steps to prevent future instances as well as working with the NYPD to increase awareness and security for our patrons. Furthermore, it is fundamental to Clockwork Bar, its ownership and staff that we are not a Neo-Nazi, white supremacist or hate group association establishment. Clockwork is about music, friendship and good times. Anything else is hereby prohibited.”

Sexual stealing

Police said that on Sun., Feb. 12, around 4:40 a.m., a male employee, 63, was inside Xcellent DVD, a porn shop at 515 Sixth Ave., when three males entered. One stabbed the worker in his left side before removing the cash register containing an undetermined amount of cash.

The trio fled west on W. 13th St. toward Seventh Ave. The victim was removed to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated and released. According to the New York Post, police later found the cash register’s drawer in a trash pile on W. 13th St.

Excuse didn’t cut it

Police said that on Wed., Feb. 8, at 12:15 p.m. at 12 W. 14th St., a man brandished a knife at a 42-year-old woman, and made verbal threats, putting her in fear of her life.

However, in his defense, the guy told cops, “She displayed a knife first.”

The man, Toryv Marone, 30, was arrested for misdemeanor menacing.

Smash mouth

A 26-year-old man was punched in the face by another man on the southwest corner of Hudson and Horatio Sts., on Fri., Feb. 10, at 9:50 p.m. The victim suffered a cut to his mouth.

Davan Farquaharson, 25, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Trespass not forgiven

According to police, on Sat., Feb. 11, at 3:40 a.m., a man was seen trespassing at the Bank of America at 224 W. Fourth St. The suspect was found to be in possession of two stolen credit cards, one forged check and a small amount of pot.

Clayton Scott, 23, was arrested for felony criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Police see ‘red’

Police said that on Sat., Feb. 11, at 4:25 p.m., a man was spotted crossing the street against a red light at Grove and Hudson Sts. An officer attempted to arrest the pedestrian, but he reportedly resisted. The man had to be “guided to the ground” in order to be taken into custody.

Walter L. Newsome, 39, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest. It was not immediately clear why police felt they had to arrest him for the minor offense of crossing against the light.

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson