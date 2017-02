Extreme vetting, for Trump!

To The Editor:

Re “The TRUMP Act: Make candidates’ taxes public” (talking point, by Brad Hoylman, Feb. 2):

We need full vetting for presidential and vice presidential candidates, including their income taxes and psychological and physical evaluations by an impartial team of doctors.

Stephen Katz

Veteran leadership

To The Editor:

Re “Convinced now?” (Scoopy’s Notebook, Feb. 2):

In these dark days of challenge to American democracy, we need experienced leadership to move the progressive-action agenda within our party — and at the community level, a new hospital.

I am glad to hear that Arthur Schwartz will fully recover. I have had one stent in my left descending artery since August 2013. So far, so good. I hope to see Arthur leading our Lower Manhattan chapter meeting of the Progressive Action Network, Mon., Feb. 13. We need you.

Gil Horowitz

Letter-perfect results

To The Editor:

Re “D’Agnammit!” (letters, Feb. 2):

Update: After I sent my letter to The Villager about D’Agostino and the delay with processing my application for the senior discount, I sent it to the store via their Web site. I heard back right away from Nancy D’Agostino, who apologized for my not getting the discount.

She told me she had instructed store managers to give seniors the discount even if our applications had not yet been processed. (I can only guess the Bethune St. store did not recall that message.) Better yet, she graciously sent me a $20 gift card to make up for the problem.

So, good ending. Good customer service. Pays to complain.

D’Ag’s prices are high but they were open in the snowstorm and the workers are friendly. Of course it would be preferable if we had more options in the far West Village.

Kate Walter

T.A., you have no say!

To The Editor:

Listen up, Transportation Alternatives. Until you get your law-breaking — wrong way in bike lanes, running lights — rogue bikers under control, you have no say on 14th St.

Until you pressure Citi Bike to get their members and customers to follow the rules — no bikes in parks or on sidewalks — you have no say on 14th St.

Until you admit that protected bike lanes force pedestrians into the middle of the road, you have no say on 14th St.

You claim to advocate for pedestrian safety. Put your money where your mouth is: Every curb and gutter in every borough needs repair. Get your mayor to allocate 10 percent of the bike lane budget for repairing them. Maybe then you’ll have earned some street cred to comment on 14th St.

Noreen Shipman

