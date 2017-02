Trump’s takedown: Anthony Haden-Guest did what Hillary Clinton could not — beating Donald Trump. And he did it in a knockout! To celebrate his 80th birthday, the writer, art critic and socialite — and, most importantly, half-brother of Christopher Guest a.k.a. lead guitarist Nigel Tufnel (“These go to 11”) in “This Is Spinal Tap” — went blow to blow with the presidential blowhard at Overthrow Boxing on Bleecker St. and floored him. “Mane Man” and Bridgerunners coach Power Malu was the ringmaster.

‘However…’: Stand-up comic legend Irwin Corey died Monday evening at age 102½ on Sniffen Court, where he lived in two converted stables on the tiny landmarked mews in Murray Hill. “Irwin passed away peacefully last night at home,” his friend James Drougas, owner of Unoppressive Non-imperialist Bargain Books on Carmine St., told The Villager Tuesday morning. Villager arts writer Trav S.D. wrote on his blog about “The Professor” ’s passing: “Bob Greenberg, who was his good friend, posted this message last night: ‘Irwin passed away at 6:27 p.m. tonight in his home. He had just eaten vanilla ice cream swirl followed by egg drop soup. (The ice cream didn’t satisfy him so he sent his son out to get the soup.) After the soup he complained that the covers were too heavy on his feet. (This was odd since he usually complained that there wasn’t enough covering him.) His nurse adjusted them and when she looked up he was gone.’ Farewell to the ‘World’s Foremost Authority.’” We enjoyed seeing Corey perform in the Village at a benefit for “Grandpa” Al Lewis when he was running for governor, and also at a fundraiser for fellow comic Randy Credico when he ran against Senator Chuck Schumer. “Red China!” someone called out to Corey while he was onstage at Credico’s event. “Goes well with a yellow tablecloth,” Corey retorted. In May 2014, The Villager’s Albert Amateau profiled Corey in a Sniffen Court interview as the famed comedian was nearing his 100th birthday. In the article, the fiercely left-wing Corey reminisced about his trip meeting Fidel Castro in Cuba and his early days in comedy. R.I.P., Professor.

‘Butcher’ serves up news: We called Clayton Patterson on Tuesday to check in on how Sunday’s Acker Awards were shaping up, and he was on the phone with Daniel Rakowitz a.k.a. “The Butcher of Tompkins Square.” Rakowitz was calling from Kirby Forensic Psychiatric Center on Wards Island, where he has been held for 27 years since murdering his roommate, Monica Beerle, a Swiss dance student who was performing at Billy’s Topless. Rakowitz bragged to friends that he killed Beerle, then boiled her remains and served them as soup to the Tompkins Square Park homeless. But a friend gave Rakowitz up to the cops and he eventually led police to the Port Authority, where he had left her skull and teeth in a locker. He was found not guilty due to insanity. Anyway, Patterson, who used to visit the crazed con about twice a year because he was “curious about what happened,” said Rakowitz was calling to report that he just received a letter saying his wife back in Texas had died. The wife never was in the East Village, as far as Patterson knows. Rakowitz and she apparently had a son together. The authorities continue to refuse to allow Rakowitz to leave Kirby, feeling he poses a threat to society. “They’re still denying him movement to a community-based facility,” Patterson said.

Tom and Terri: Former state Senator Tom Duane and District Leader Terri Cude stood together in defense of the Constitution at the massive L.G.B.T.Q. rally outside the Stonewall on Saturday. Thousands gathered in a show of opposition to President Trump’s travel ban against seven majority-Muslim countries. State Senator Brad Hoylman has been handing out the Constitution, saying it will definitely come in handy over the next four years. Everyone needs at least one copy.