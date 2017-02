Posted by: The Villager

BY OTIS KIDWELL BURGER | He whistled to the discontented

Come follow me, I will lift you up

He said. Come inside and close the door

And I will make you safe.

But how did he get in?

Why did the border guards not vet him properly

As he slipped from the shadows on TV shows

Onto the stage of cold reality

A terrorist spouting schoolboy taunts and name calling

Alternate truths and misdirections

In a strange soft intersex voice

Whittling away at 300 years of our protections, our laws

Our friendships and interdependences here and with all the world

Jeers and taunts, boasts and promises

Impossible to keep. Oh

He danced on the head of a pin. He prattled. He seduced

And raped audiences and women. It was hard to watch.

But he was far more entertaining

Before the election.