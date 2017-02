BY TEQUILA MINSKY | It was a mash-up of instruments at “Busking for Justice” under the Washington Square Park Arch on Sunday afternoon. There were mandolins and ukuleles, guitars galore, an accordion, drums, harmonicas, tambourines and shakers and even a trombone and violin at the “This is what democracy sounds like” sing-along, which was announced through a Facebook invite.

The sounds of “We Shall Overcome” floated through the park. There were many in the crowd who had sung the lyrics back in the civil rights days, decades ago.

Younger singers or those who didn’t know the lyrics followed the words on sheets that were distributed for “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Round,” “Down by the Riverside,” “This Land is Your Land,” “We Shall Not Be Moved,” “Jacob’s Ladder,” “Eye on That Prize” and “Amazing Grace.”

Young children perched on their daddies’ shoulders while some older ones danced in the middle of the musicians. A few little ones had their own instruments or kept time with tambourines.

Amidst the solidarity in song, there were political signs held up that related to current executive orders and trampling on human rights. After the couple of hours of singing, in busking style there was a pitch for donations. The $2,000 raised was for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Among the hashtags for the event were #DissentIsPatriotic and #BuskingForJustice, as well as #ACLU. The sing-along is happening again this Sunday.