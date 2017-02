Phone felony

Police said that on Fri., Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. a woman and her ex-boyfriend had a brief dispute in front of 250 W. 14th St. Afterward, the man, identified as William Mulligan, 37, punched the 42-year-old woman in her face, causing a bruise to her eye. Mulligan pulled her hair, took her Samsung Galaxy 7S and ran, according to police.

Mulligan was arrested five days later on a felony robbery charge.

Couch ouch

According to police, on Wed., Jan. 25, at 9:45 p.m., a husband and wife argued in their apartment, at 44 W. 10th St. After the dispute, as the man, 41, was lying on the couch, his wife reportedly hit him in the stomach with a cordless phone causing pain and injury.

Consuelo Obando, 39, was arrested for felony assault.

Kicks nurse

A nurse was assaulted in a room at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, at 30 Seventh Ave., last Friday, police said. On Jan. 27, at 9:45 p.m., as the nurse, 28, was trying to provide medical attention to the man, he kicked her in the face, causing substantial pain. While kicking her, the suspect, Asuka Murota, 29, reportedly said, “That’s what you get, bitch.”

He was arrested for felony assault.

Bops cop

A police officer was assaulted in front of 20 W. 14th St. on Sun., Jan. 29 at 1:40 a.m., according to cops. David McCalla, 23, allegedly punched the officer in the nose and mouth, causing a small cut and pain.

He was arrested for felony assault of a peace officer.

Subway suspects

According to police, on Fri., Jan. 13, just before 6 p.m., a 37-year-old man was standing on the 6 train platform at the Brooklyn Bridge subway station, when he got into a verbal dispute with a male-and-female couple that turned physical. The male of the couple brandished a box cutter and tried to cut the victim, while threatening him. The victim sustained minor injuries and declined medical attention.

The male suspect is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with curly long black hair in a ponytail, wearing blue jeans, black sneakers and a black jacket with Pelle Pelle on the back. The woman was last seen wearing a green jacket with a fur hood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Cause-case closed

On Dec. 15, The Villager reported that a 50-year-old man was found dead behind the wheel of a vehicle in front of 72 W. Third St. on Sat., Dec. 10, at 1:30 a.m.

Julie Bolcer, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, last week told The Villager what killed the man.

“The cause of death is cardiac tamponade due to ruptured aortic dissection due to hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” she said. “The manner of death is natural.”

Cardiac tamponade refers to a buildup of fluid around the heart. An aortic dissection refers to a tear in the wall of the aorta, which carries blood out of the heart.

Bolcer did not provide the man’s name, address or other details, noting, “Our practices only allow me to release the cause and manner of death.”

Police did not immediately have further details about the man.

Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson