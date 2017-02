Fighting lions and dancing dragons ushered in the Year of the Rooster, 4715, in Chinatown Saturday. Above, a lion dancer took a breather as he still held onto a red packet, containing some dollar bills, in his own mouth that someone had fed into the mouth of his lion costume. Lion dancers also chomp on heads of lettuce left on poles outside stores and spew the leaves around to promote good fortune, plus gobble down sweet oranges. This could be a good business year since roosters, according to the Chinese zodiac, are hard-working.