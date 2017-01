BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Concerned about Donald Trump’s saber rattling, former East Village activist John Penley co-organized a “Homes Not Bombs” no-nukes protest in downtown Washington, D.C., over four days around the inauguration. Leading the effort at Franklin Square park with Penley was Bruce Wright, a Florida-based activist and minister.

Speakers at their event ranged from Jill Stein, the Green Party presidential candidate, to powerful Standing Rock leader Joann Mae Spotted Bear, plus there was a full slate of rock bands and performers.

The main reported incidents of property damage during the inauguration — a torched limo and some broken windows of multinational businesses, like Starbucks — happened right near Penley’s protest. However, he and Wright had stressed their event was peaceful. They had even switched their location from another park just so they wouldn’t be near DisruptJ20, a group of hardcore anarchists who had vowed to cause mayhem during the presidential festivities.

“It was right across the street from us,” Penley said of the vandalism. “The police had been firing tear gas canisters and concussion grenades for about two hours. It was loud! I saw one guy whose leg was messed up by a concussion grenade. The police would use that to back people up and then move up the barriers. People had started it by throwing bricks at the police a few blocks away.”

An underreported story, he said, is that about 250 protesters and others were arrested, and every single one of them was charged with felony riot.

“A lot of them are still being held,” he said. “Some people have bail set, but they can’t pay it to get out. In New York, they use ‘disorderly conduct’ when they arrest people. ‘Felony riot’ is a big difference — it carries 10 years in prison. Anybody and everybody they arrested — even photographers — was getting ‘felony riot.’ ”

Over all, though, Penley didn’t mention any instances of serious police abuse. One man in Franklin Square, however, who had come from Standing Rock stripped off his clothes to reveal “F— Trump” magic-marked on his butt cheeks. He paraded around for a while, then just plunked down on the grass. Penley, a former New York tabloid photojournalist, documented him and everything else going on over the four days.

“They didn’t arrest him,” he noted of the nude Trump naysayer. “They pepper-sprayed him later. They pepper-sprayed his whole body. I think they just got tired of him. People had to wash him off.”

Also at the Franklin Square confab was Vermin Supreme, a performance artist and activist who wears a black rubber rain boot as a hat and has run for president four times.

“We inaugurated Vermin as president of our camp,” Penley said.