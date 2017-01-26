- Home
The city council never had a series of hearing on the pro and cons as well as alternatives to a nickel fee when it was brow-beaten into voting in favor of Brad Lander's nickel fee. The Citizens Committee of NY appears to represent no one except themselves and perhaps the State Attorney General will investigate their donors for any conflicts of interest. Reusable cloth bags will only make things worse for our environment as they will only last a month on the average with daily use and will add bulk to our landfill or wind up in our waters when they end up in our sewers. A campaign asking people to re-use plastic bags when shopping would be the answer.
How much time, energy and our tax dollars did councilmember Chin waste on this debacle? ugh.