Over for Rover taker

Police said that on Wed., Jan. 11, at 9 p.m. a man reported his 2015 Range Rover was missing. He parked the car on E. 29 St. in Brooklyn, and upon returning to the spot, noticed that it wasn’t there.

A week later, on Wed., Jan. 18, at 12:43 a.m., police said, Victor Cabral, 27, and three other individuals were seen sitting inside the stolen car in front of 136 W. Third St. in the Village.

“A friend let me use the car,” Cabral reportedly told cops. He was arrested on a felony grand larceny auto charge.

Failed pharma rob

The CVS pharmacy at 65 Fifth Ave., at E. 14th St., was robbed on Wed., Jan. 11, at 11:54 a.m., police said. A man swiped some items, apparently not intending to pay for them. When the store manager confronted him about it, the man allegedly grabbed a bottle opener and threatened the manager’s life. On top of that, the suspect also intentionally struck an officer with his car while attempting to flee the scene with another individual.

Li Yong, 35, was arrested on a felony robbery charge. The second person, also 35, was apparently not charged.

Unhappy meal

A man reportedly was not happy about being asked to leave the McDonald’s at 136 W. Third St. on Fri., Jan. 20. According to police, in the 6:55 a.m. incident, the suspect refused to leave the fast-food place and got violent, picking up a chair and slamming it on the cash register. During a search of the suspect by police, a purported crack pipe with alleged drug residue was found.

Grant Alexander, 47, was arrested for felony criminal mischief.

Feeling the gravity

Police said that on Thurs., Jan. 19, at 10:16 p.m., a man was spotted removing items from a 2005 gray Pontiac. A male witness, 33, followed the suspect to the corner of Broadway and Washington Place. Police arrived and searched the man, reportedly finding a black gravity knife and a student MetroCard.

Alexander Lively, 33, was charged with felony weapon possession.

— Tabia Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson