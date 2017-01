BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Hundreds of people — mostly young — rallied in Washington Square Park on Wednesday evening hours after President Donald Trump signed two executive orders — one to build a Mexican border wall, the other to cut funding to so-called “sanctuary cities,” including New York City.

It had also been learned that Trump does, in fact, plan to implement a ban — which is being described as temporary, but could possibly extend longer — on immigration from certain Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Somalia and Yemen.

The emergency rally was hastily organized by the Council on American-Islamic Relations. Speakers included Arab-American activist Linda Sarsour, along with local politicians Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, Public Advocate Letitia James, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, Councilmember Corey Johnson.

Johnson, who represents the Village and Chelsea, gave some of the evening’s strongest remarks.

“My mother’s grandparents came from Ireland,” he said. “My father was adopted from Seoul, South Korea, and brought here by an American couple when he was 3 years old. Anyone who is not Native-American is an immigrant in the United States of America.”

Johnson lambasted Trump, saying, “We have a leader who is not just a demagogue, but a pathological liar with no impulse control, and the facts me nothing to him.

“We in New York City are going to be the face of resistance,” he pledged. “Forty percent of New Yorkers are foreign born, Why are we the greatest city in the world? Because of our people. …

“America is stronger than one man,” the councilmember continued, adding, “And let’s not forget that our side got 3 million more votes in the allegation,” as the crowd cheered.

He blasted Trump’s “stupid wall,” drawing more cheers.

“Fair-minded New Yorkers are not going to stand by and let you pit us against each other,” Johnson warned Trump.

Recalling the gay activist group Act Up in the 1980s during President Ronald Reagan’s term in office, he said, “Silence equals death — and we will not be silent!”