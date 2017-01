Jones burglary

Police said that on Mon., Jan. 9, at 7 p.m., two teenagers were seen swiping packages in the lobby of 8 Jones St.

Witnesses said that the first suspect, age 16, was not known to anyone in the building and he was acting with another suspect, age 17.

The younger boy reportedly told police he waited for someone to open the door and gained entry to the lobby to burglarize tenants. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana.

Both youths were arrested for felony burglary.

Stonewall punches

An assault at the Stonewall Inn was reported to police on Tues., Jan 10, around 2 a.m. A complainant, 30, told cops that a man was at the bar and was asked to leave. However, upon being told to get out, Odair Amaya, 28, instead socked the 30-year-old in the face twice with a closed fist, causing pain and minor swelling.

Amaya was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Robber’s nightcap

Police said that on Thurs., Jan 12, around 3:20 a.m., a mugger stole a 24-year-old man’s pricey iPhone 7 in an armed robbery in the W. Fourth St. train station. The suspect reportedly displayed a black firearm and demanded, “Give me your wallet and phone.”

After the victim gave up his cell, the suspect fled the station. Police later apprehended Jamal Eutsey, 34, at Off The Wagon bar, at 109 Macdougal St., and charged him with felony robbery.

Le choking victim

Police said that on Sun., Jan. 15, inside Le Poisson Rouge music club, at 158 Bleecker St., an assailant placed a 30-year-old man in a chokehold from behind. The act was caught on video, according to a report.

The suspect, Milton Gregory Jr., 38, was arrested for misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing. It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the incident.

TD bank targeted

Police said that on Thurs., Jan. 12, at 4:30 p.m., a man walked into the TD bank at 21 E. First St., approached the 24-year-old teller and passed a note demanding money. The teller complied and the individual fled on foot with an undetermined quantity of cash. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as being around 25 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and last seen wearing a black cap, black hooded sweatshirt and multicolored sneakers.

Man badly burned

A fire in a senior’s apartment in the Lower East Side’s Baruch Houses around midnight on Monday reportedly left him with burns over 65 percent of his body and clinging to life.

The blaze was on the fifth floor at 72 Columbia St. The Daily News reported that the victim is Juan Reyes, 82, who uses a wheelchair.

Medics took him to New York-Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, according to a Fire Department spokesperson.

The News quoted Camille Napolean, the vice president of the complex’s tenants association, who said of Reyes, “He’s an amicable guy. He’s a tough cookie. He’ll sit and speak to everybody, he goes grocery shopping by himself, and he participates in all our community events. And he always makes sure people are following the rules. If the kids are too loud outside on the benches he’ll stick his head out the window and tell them to keep down the noise. He’s a real good guy and I just hope and pray he is O.K. because he doesn’t have anyone here with him.”

Reyes had reportedly dismissed his home health attendant a few weeks ago, suspecting her of stealing from him, and she had not been replaced, according to Roberto Napolean, the T.A. president.

The blaze’s cause is under investigation.

