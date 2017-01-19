- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
"A whole generation of residents started riding during the oil crisis of the 1970s,"
Such nonsense!
First of all, these two were kids in the 1970s and didn't live in NY at the time. How would they know?
Secondly, it is a blatant lie to say a "whole generation" started bike riding as a result of the oil crisis or for the other calamities they cite.
Car-pooling? Yes? Cycling? A lie. But why let truth get in the way of one's agenda?
Thirdly, if cycling is so healthy, why are the cycling fanatics at Transportation Alternatives always whining whenever a cyclist is killed or injured. Sorry, kids, you can't have it both ways. Cycling is either healthy or it's dangerous to health – especially in NYC.
Finally, neither of these two live anywhere near 14th St in our Village. Where do these two interlopers, two paid spokespersons for a private agenda, think the traffic on 14th St will go? Duh-oh! To adjacent, much narrower side streets, wrecking havoc to the residents and businesses.
Dumb idea from two hipsters trying to make a living at our expense
Michelle, you are wrong. I'm a (I shudder to say it!) aging cyclist myself, who lives in the West Village, and many people in my cohort did indeed start cycling because of transportation crises. Maybe take a minute to talk with us?
Car-pooling can't replace real public transit in a place like New York, and even if it could (and it can't, mathematically), that would mean cars *flooding* neighboring streets with cars. Precisely what you say you're concerned about.
Why are you concerned about a handful of cars coming over from 14th Street, but not about *tens of thousands* of new car pooling cars that would be needed to fill the transportation vacuum. Your position, sadly, is incoherent.
High occupancy vehicle restrictions on the East River Bridges would be the way to make a pro-transit proposal happen without much impact on our neighborhood. You have to recognize that your (non)solution would make my (and likely *your*) street a nightmare. I'm not saying anybody is getting out of this entirely unaffected, but when a subway carrying 200,000+ people shuts down, we want more people taking transit as their alternative versus cars.
Public transit, mainly efficient buses, are the way through the upcoming L-Train crisis, but bikes will surely help.