U.A.E. burglary

A United Arab Emirates diplomat was reportedly awakened by a burglar in his Waverly Place residence around 6 a.m. on Mon., Jan. 9. Police said the intruder walked through the home’s front door, but when the resident, 38, woke up and confronted him, he fled empty-handed. Daily newspapers ID’d the diplo as Consul General Majid Al-Suwaidi, “an expert in international negotiations.”

The suspect is said to be about 5 feet 7 inches tall and wearing glasses and a hooded sweatshirt.

Penn’ed in

On Sat., Jan. 7, police reported that a homeless man, Daniel Ortiz, 31, who escaped from police custody at Lenox Health Greenwich Village on Dec. 29 was subsequently arrested at Penn Station. He had initially been arrested on a petit larceny charge. When he gave cops the slip, he had one leg shackle on, but when he was found, it was gone.

According to PIX 11, Ortiz stole 22 wallets worth $900 from Macy’s. When he was busted for that crime, he complained his arm and wrist were injured, and was taken to the W. 12th St. stand-alone emergency department, where he escaped. According to PIX, the diminutive Ortiz has a violent history, with 16 arrests, including for assault, burglary and weapon possession.

Up in smoke

Police said that on Thurs., Jan. 5, around 2:20 a.m., they pulled over a driver who didn’t signal while turning at MacDougal and W. Fourth Sts. When police stopped him, the driver allegedly had a lit marijuana joint. During a search, police found he was also in possession of a gravity knife.

Israel Estrada, 37, was arrested for felony criminal weapon possession.

7-Eleven 911

According to police, around 5:50 p.m. on Sun., Jan. 8, a man entered the 7-Eleven at 813 Broadway, near E. 12th St., and immediately became aggressive toward store employees. He refused numerous orders to leave the place by two employees, a 21-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman. They told cops the disruptive man then went behind the counter to fight with the male employee.

William Windley, 37, was arrested for harassment, a violation.

Not a pretty picture

An argument between an alleged relative of museum founder Solomon Guggenheim and his girlfriend reportedly led to a physical altercation inside an apartment at 398 West St., at W. 10th St., on Sun., Jan. 8. Cops said they were called to the tony waterfront abode at 2 a.m. after a woman, 51, was attacked by her 35-year-old boyfriend. He reportedly hit her on the left arm, “causing bruising, swelling and pain.” Phillipe Hoerle-Guggenheim was charged with misdemeanor assault.

According to the New York Post, Guggenheim is a Chelsea gallery owner who claims to be related to the famed Guggenheim Museum clan. The tab said Guggenheim became enraged at his “cougar” partner because he blamed her for his getting a ticket for driving through a red light. Guggenheim reportedly owns the three-year-old HG Contemporary Gallery.

The Post said his girlfriend is a socialite who in 2013 was spotted dining in the Village with Princesses Madeleine and Victoria of Sweden. She declined emergency medical treatment after the Jan. 8 incident.

Inside job

A clothing boutique was robbed of $2,390 worth of purses on Tues., Jan 3, at 10:20 a.m., police said. The superintendent of 750 Greenwich St., where the Ivy Kirzhner clothing boutique is located, swiped three of the swanky satchels from the basement, cops said. The act was reportedly caught on camera.

John McAleenan, 52, was charged with felony grand larceny. The bags are still missing.

Tabia C. Robinson

and Lincoln Anderson