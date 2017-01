On Tuesday evening, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m., at 1 Centre St., 19th floor south, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and the Stand for Tenants Safety Coalition will host a town hall on the use by landlords and developers of “construction as harassment” — disruptive construction in residential buildings with the intention or effect of harassing and displacing tenants.

Tenants will be able to testify before a full delegation of Manhattan politicians about conditions they are facing or have faced.

Participants will also learn techniques for fighting landlords who employ construction harassment tactics, and learn about pending legislation to help crack down on construction as harassment and improve housing and buildings enforcement.