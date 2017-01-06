- Home
Ooooh, I bet Trump is trembling in fear
Actually I believe a large segment of the country and the rest of the world is terrified that Americans are racist and stupid enough to elect Trump president.
On January 19 in DC a Homes Not Bombs anti-nuclear weapons protest and concert will be held in Franklin Park starting at noon. Speakers include Jill Stein. Medea Banjamin, Col. Ann Wright, Stanley L Cohen, Margaret Flowers, Bruce Wright, Paul DeRienzo, John Penley, Cheri Honkala, Kevin Zeese, Vermin Supreme and others. Rebel Diaz, Room Full of Strangers, Lauren DiGioia and others will also participate along with other musicians. The list of participants is not complete. Washington DC has a homeless rate that is double the national average and New York City has record setting homeless levels so spending billions on a new nuclear arms race will add to these statistics and increase the numbers of Americans living in poverty. Because none of the other Inauguration protests were addressing the issues of housing and nuclear weapons I am organizing this protest with Bruce Wright and we also helped organize a rally and march against poverty at the RNC in Cleveland and Romneyville at the RNC in Tampa.We are also planning other things in the park all weekend. Bruce has details on that.