Here comes the judge: Ray Cline of the Village Reform Democratic Club called to let us know that former Village District Leader Liz Shollenberger has been appointed to a 10-year term as a city court judge in White Plains. Shollenberger has been the county’s Democratic chairperson for the past 13 years. Out of a field of roughly 30 candidates, she was tapped to be judge by the Common Council. The Council based its decision on candidates recommended to it by a bipartisan review committee that was appointed by Mayor Tom Roach. However, according to The Journal News, Mark Elliot, a member of the review panel, blasted Roach for “disregarding the committee’s views” and “appointing a machine politician,” meaning, apparently, Shollenberger. Elliot, who is also chairperson of the city’s Board of Ethics, would not say who the committee actually recommended in its report to the Common Council. Anyway, we’re sure this flap will not get to Shollenberger, who weathered the acrimonious club wars between V.R.D.C. and the Village Independent Democrats back 25 years ago. In well-known Village political lore, V.R.D.C. split off from V.I.D. due to disagreement over Mayor Ed Koch, who had gotten his start in V.I.D. but had grown too conservative for some in the progressive club.

Change of Plan(ner): In a bit of a shocker, Carl Weisbrod will be stepping down next month from his dual roles as director of the Department of City Planning and chairperson of the City Planning Commission to become chairperson of the Trust for Governors Island. The closest thing we may ever see to a Robert Moses-like character in our lives — in terms of his influence and impact — Weisbrod has been involved in city affairs for more than 35 years. He led the revitalization and sanitization of Times Square, spearheaded the post-9/11 rebuilding of Lower Manhattan, headed Mayor Bill de Blasio’s 2013 transition and, under de Blasio, pushed through what has been hailed as the nation’s strongest Mandatory Inclusionary Housing program. And just this past Tuesday, the City Planning Commission approved the East Midtown rezoning. Weisbrod was no slouch during his recent stint in the private sector a few years ago, either, getting the Hudson Square residential rezoning passed, among other things. Also, as a private planning consultant, working with the Hudson River Park Trust, he helped shepherd discussions by a community task force over the future of Pier 40. But it sounds like some big things await him now on Governors Island. A press release from the Mayor’s Office states, “As the new chairperson of the Trust for Governors Island, Weisbrod will be a steward of the island’s open spaces and historic assets, and foster its development into a dynamic 24 / 7 / 365 community that includes education and innovation hubs.” In his remarks, the mayor said, “This is a bittersweet moment. Carl helped to build our administration and has been part of its bedrock. His contributions have earned him a place as one of our city’s great civic leaders, and we are honored that he has agreed to take on the task of continuing Governors Island’s incredible transformation.” For his part, looking both back and ahead, Weisbrod said, “I am so proud of what we’ve achieved these past three years. From East New York to East Midtown, we are laying a foundation for truly affordable neighborhoods, world-class business districts and smart, transit-oriented growth. It has been an incredible run, and I couldn’t be more thankful to the mayor and to my talented colleagues at City Planning. I’ve spent my career fighting for New York City, and it’s fitting that my next chapter will take me to the new frontier on Governors Island. I am excited to shape it into an iconic space of which all New Yorkers can be proud.” Meanwhile, taking over at Planning will be Marisa Lago, who has deep roots in the field. She currently serves as assistant secretary for international markets and development at the U.S. Department of Treasury. Lago began her career in city government in 1983 working for Herb Sturz, the then-chairperson of the City Planning Commission. She later served as general counsel at the city’s Economic Development Corporation under Mayor David Dinkins. Lago has led New York State’s Empire State Development Corporation and served as both chief economic development officer and director of the Boston Redevelopment Authority, that city’s chief planning and economic development agency. She has also worked in the private sector with Citigroup and as an attorney. Lago holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from The Cooper Union and a law degree from Harvard Law School. Fluent in Spanish, Lago, 61, was born in Brooklyn.

Well, well…whale! Joggers along the East River Park promenade might want to keep their eyes peeled — for a whale! Police and the Coast Guard reported that a humpback was spotted up at Hell Gate near Gracie Mansion on New Year’s Eve. “Even the wildlife want to ring in [New Year’s Eve],” tweeted @NYPDSpecialops. The Coast Guard cautioned mariners around Hell Gate to look the hell out for the local leviathan.