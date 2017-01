Woman DOA at Wald Houses

Police responding to a 911 call of an unconscious woman on Wed., Jan. 4, around 1:42 p.m., at 10 Avenue D, in the Lillian Wald public-housing complex, found a 27-year-old woman lying on a bed and covered in a blanket. She was unresponsive. E.M.S. medics responded and pronounced the young woman dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.

DNAinfo reported that the victim was found with a scarf wrapped around her neck — indicating either a homicide or suicide — and that the apartment’s door was ajar. The online news outlet said the dead woman’s body was discovered by a female friend. Police consider suspicious the door having been left ajar. If it was a murder, this could mean the victim knew her killer since it indicates there may not have been a forced entry.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.

On the loose

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a suspect who escaped from Sixth Precinct police on Thurs., Dec. 29.

The man was in police custody at Lenox Health Greenwich Village, at 30 Seventh Ave., around 3:32 p.m., when he escaped from an exam room. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect, Daniel Ortiz, 31, is about 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark-colored pea coat, brown boots and no shirt. He had leg shackles attached to one side and tucked inside his boot. He was possibly bleeding from the wrist and was walking with a noticeable limp. Ortiz was arrested for petit larceny, according to the Daily News. Police used a bloodhound to track him to a building at W. 15th St. and Seventh Ave., but he gave them the slip, the News said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers hotline, at 800-577-TIPS, or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted by logging onto the Crime Stoppers Web site, www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting them to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

Cars and shots

Police said that on Tues., Jan. 3, at 4:30 a.m., two vehicles were “chasing each other with gunshots fired” at Essex and Hester Sts. Not long after, a man, 31, walked into New York Presbyterian Hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. There is currently no suspect, police said.

Sticking with it

On Tues., Dec. 27, around 11:45 p.m., an officer observed a man disobeying a law that was written in front of his face. On the northwest corner of Washington and Leroy Sts., the man was allegedly gluing signs on a wall that said “Post No Bills.”

William Acevedo, 58, was arrested for misdemeanor making graffiti. Earlier in the month, he was arrested for doing the same thing in front of 340 Bleecker St. on Dec. 12 at 3 a.m.

Pain in the glass

A customer had a rowdy lunch at Bar Six Restaurant, at 502 Sixth Ave., on the afternoon of Mon., Dec. 12, police said. At 2:20 p.m. that day, a witness told police that a man became verbally combative. It then escalated and the guy punched a glass window. He fled the restaurant and was arrested on Dec. 28 following a police investigation.

Danel Feder, 45, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Knife threat

A woman told police she was walking down the street in the Village early Friday morning, Dec. 30, when a man threatened her with harm, making her fear for her life. She said that at 12:35 a.m. in front of 165 W. Fourth St., the man simulated having a knife and threatened to slit her throat. Upon searching him, police said they found a small clear plastic bag of alleged marijuana.

Police arrested Jalil Walker, 20, for misdemeanor menacing.

Shake it off…not

An argument over milkshakes got heated at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, at 248 W. 14th St., on New Year’s Eve, police said. On Sat., Dec. 31, at 12:50 a.m., a woman was escorted out of the bar. Once on the sidewalk, she told the guy showing her out, “Let me go before I cut you,” and then displayed a gravity knife.

Denise Parks, 52, was arrested for misdemeanor menacing.

C’town bank heist

Police said that on Wed., Dec. 28, around 12:46 p.m., a man entered a Chase bank in Chinatown, at 180 Canal St., and passed a note to a teller demanding cash. He received $3,000 and fled. He is described as about 5-feet-10-inches tall and 180 pounds.

Emily Siegel

and Lincoln Anderson