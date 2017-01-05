- Home
More political posturing without results from the ineffective Margaret Chin.
We all knew months that the store was closing, but Chin waits until the week before it closes to protest? Who is she kidding? She gets press; we lose a supermarket.
And her claim that she is sponsoring the Small Business Jobs Survival Act is yet more of her deceptive tactics. Chin introduced the bill in 2009 but it has languished, thanks to Chin's refusing to actually push for its passage – again, political posturing without results.
But don't believe me, read this quote from a Villager news article in November 2013, "To advocates’ chagrin, Chin, as prime sponsor, has never called for a hearing on the bill nor challenged Speaker Quinn’s claim of legal issues."
Could that be because the Real Estate Board of NY (REBNY) opposes the legislation, the same group of wealthy developers and landlords who poured hundreds of thousands of dollars in PAC money into her 2013 campaign?
Finally, why does Chin never talk directly with reporters? Why does she always rely on her staffers, hired mouthpieces? Is she so afraid to be snared in her web of lies and deception?