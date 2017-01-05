- Home
Gina gave so much of herself to people living with HIV/AIDS, care givers and to service providers.
Her dedication and passion were unmatched for ensuring that people living with the virus received
services that allowed them to live with dignity.
It's hard to imagine the AIDS community and New York City without Gina.
She made the difference.