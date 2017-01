Holding pols accountable

To The Editor:

New Year’s, we hear, is the time for self-improving resolutions. So I offer one for your consideration:

The Villager pays a lot of attention to Downtown elected officials (present, past and want-to-be future). As it should. But it seems to me that, most of the time, the attention goes either to gossip about internal squabbles and maneuverings among them, or else to photo-op-type coverage of events where the politicians just show up and say a few encouraging words about the efforts of community members.

What if The Villager looked more systematically at the electeds’ stated policies, and what they promise to do to pursue them, and how well they reach the goals they set?

I’m imagining a periodic (say, quarterly) scorecard in which each local politician states his or her goals for the next period, and The Villager reports how well, or not so well, the elected did in reaching the last period’s goals.

Seems that could have real value.

Bryan Dunlap



Hitting him where it hurts

To The Editor:

Re “You’re fired! Stars shun Trump Soho Hotel” (news article, Dec. 22):

The boycott of all things Trump (“Not My President”) has been going on since right after the Nov. 8 election and is a long list. People from all across the U.S. have not been buying or using anything associated with the name Trump.

Yes, Trump hotels and golf courses, and sales of Trump brand apparel and beverages, are all taking a hit. This will get worse and worse as more people join the boycott.

I am surprised that the press or TV news stations have not run with this story yet that has been going on for almost two months. I love Robert De Niro, but he and his Greenwich Hotel did not start this. It was started by U.S. citizens against Trump.

Sam Mass



A big fine? A big joke!

To The Editor:

Re “Rivington House buyer ripped us off big time, must pay big fine: Squadron” (news article, Dec. 29):

Don’t count on any fine being paid. There is currently more than $800 million in unpaid New York City Department of Buildings Environmental Control Board fines that no one is doing anything about.

Ed Jaworski

