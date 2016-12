Stonewall slaps

Police said that on Christmas Eve, Sat., Dec. 24, around 11:21 p.m., two acquaintances had a verbal dispute at the Stonewall Inn, at 53 Christopher St., that turned violent. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, told police that the man smacked her with an open hand on the cheek and the left side of her head, causing her pain.

Oliver Ng, 21, of 101 Chrystie St., was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

He ‘gripped’ MacBook

The 49 Grove bar at 49 Grove St. was rented out to a production company, when an employee went off script and swiped a computer, police said. On Sun., Nov. 13, at 11:30 a.m., another employee told police that a crewmember went into a bag and took a company MacBook Air laptop valued at $1,500 and left. The incident was captured on video.

The following month on Dec. 20, police arrested Miguel Vazquez, 23, for felony grand larceny.

Hellish arrest

Police arrested a man on Tues., Dec. 20, in the shooting that occurred during a wild melee on Dec. 11 outside the Hells Angels East Village clubhouse at 77 E. Third St.

Anthony Iovenitti, 52, of Kingston, N.Y., was busted inside the Ninth Precinct, at 321 E. Fifth St., and charged with second-degree attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

The rumble reportedly erupted after a group of men in a Mercedes-Benz moved a parking cone outside the biker gang’s building so they pass around a parked cab. During the ensuing donnybrook, Iovenitti was knocked down but allegedly blasted David Martinez, 25, in the gut.

At his arraignment in court, Iovenitti was only charged with assault. Police identified him as a member of the gang, but some reports are calling him a “prospective” member. He made bail. The Daily News reported Martinez is recovering but the bullet is still lodged in his spine.

In-vehicle violation

A man rummaging furtively in a vehicle in front of 45 W. 10th St. early Wednesday morning caught a police officer’s eye. On Dec. 21, at 4 a.m., the cop espied the man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle and rifling through the glove box and center console — apparently looking for more than just a missing GPS. A woman was acting as lookout. As they were approached by the officer, they ran into a parking garage where they were later arrested.

Remy Martin, 35, and Angelique Davis Hunt, 19, were arrested for misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Couple in conflict

A man and a woman leaving Lenox Health Greenwich Village got into a physical dispute, police said. An officer said he witnessed the man punch the woman in the face on the sidewalk in front of 30 Seventh Ave. South on Sat., Dec. 24, at 12:25 p.m.

When cops tried to arrest him, the man reportedly resisted by flailing his arms and refusing to be cuffed. The couple live together and the woman is the man’s guardian.

Jahlil Davis, 25, was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Emily Siegel

and Lincoln Anderson