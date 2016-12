Looking like some sort of mash-up of the burning bush and one of the Heat Miser’s fireballs, this image of a menorah-Christmas tree combination (the tree is behind the menorah) in Stuyvesant Square, at Second Ave. and E. 15th St., was created with two superimposed time-exposure photos (and, yes, taken without a tripod, for you photo buffs.) If only there had been a Kwanzaa kinara, too!