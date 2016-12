BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | It turns out that Jim Capalino, the top lobbyist who has been at the center of the storm over the scandalous Rivington House sale, has been lobbying on behalf of none other than the owners of the old P.S. 64 — the former CHARAS / El Bohio.

Andrew Berman, executive director of the Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation, said it was only discovered “very recently” that Capalino has been lobbying on behalf of 9th & 10th Street L.L.C.

Records from the Lobbying Bureau of the Office of the City Clerk show that from January 2015 to December 2016, 9th & 10th L.L.C. made three payments to James F. Capalino and Associates for a total of roughly $227,000. The first payment was for $30,000, with the “target” being the Department of Buildings, and the purpose being for “determination regarding real property.” The second was for $86,666, with the targets listed as D.O.B., along with “councilmembers and community boards,” with the intended purpose stated as “aiding the client in seeking various approvals for its property.” The third payment was for $120,000, with the target again D.O.B. and the purpose listed as “non-procurement.”

A spokesperson for Capalino confirmed in an e-mail that the lobbyist is currently repping the owners of the old P.S. 64 — and has been doing so for nearly three years, in fact.

“Confirming we are engaged by 9th and 10th street LLC, and have been since 4/10/14,” he said.

Capalino represented VillageCare when it was trying to get the Rivington House deed restriction for use as a nonprofit nursing home lifted and also get the city to waive the usual hefty payment for doing so. Capalino has stated he was no longer under contract with VillageCare in February 2016 when the Forsyth St. building (coincidentally, also a former school) was sold to the Allure group, which later flipped it, at a huge profit, for market-rate residential redevelopment to Slate, a company that Capalino was representing on a separate property.

In the wake of the outcry over that shady deal that shocked the city and rocked the de Blasio administration, a stop-work order remains enforced on the former Rivington House building.

Getting back to the old P.S. 64, at E. Ninth St. and Avenue B, Gregg Singer, a member of the building’s ownership group, bought it at city auction in 1998 for $3.15 million. Today, it’s worth from $30 million to $40 million.

In 2001, Singer succeeded in evicting CHARAS, a Puerto Rican-led cultural and community center. But the stately turn-of-the-century building has sat empty ever since, as the community has battled — and repeatedly defeated — a succession of Singer’s development schemes.

His previous plans involved erecting a towering dorm on the property, and later, scaling back the tower a bit while razing all of the existing building except for its front facade. But then in 2006, the Bloomberg administration landmarked the old P.S. 64, further restricting what Singer could do with it.

The building carries a deed restriction for community-facility use, and Singer — as he has been trying to do for years, in one form or another — is currently attempting to develop a dorm there, which, if done legally, would conform with the city’s “Dorm Rule” regulations.

However, a full stop-work order has been in effect on the property since August 2015, which, according to the D.O.B. Web site, was issued “for intent to revoke permits and approvals.”

A year earlier, the city had ruled that contracts Singer had entered into with The Cooper Union for dorm use, as well as for the Joffrey Ballet School Concert Group Program for a nonprofit with housing accommodations, for a combined total of 200 beds, did not meet the agency’s criteria for either category.

About 10 years ago, the city tightened up its regulations for dormitories. Developers had been exploiting the community-facility-use regulation — which allows dorms to be constructed taller than residential buildings. The developers would say they were building a dorm, then, once it was built, try to use the building residentially.

The new, improved “Dorm Rule” that emerged requires that developers have firm 10-year contracts in place with accredited universities before they can proceed with any construction — and also that 100 percent of the area under contract be accounted for in the plans. The new rule was not only to keep developers from getting license to construct overly large buildings, but also to keep developers like Singer from potentially saying they were creating a university dorm, only to convert it into — in Singer’s case — essentially, a youth hostel.

Also, in the case of the old P.S. 64, community activists and local politicians simply don’t want the building to be a dorm anyway — they want it returned as a community center. So the Dorm Rule has been a bulwark against getting an actual dorm at the location.

This past May, however, D.O.B. issued a new ruling on its own Dorm Rule, watering it down, according to Berman and the E. Ninth St. project’s other opponents.

According to G.V.S.H.P., the East Village Community Coalition, soccc64 (Save Our Community Center) and local politicians, Capalino is now likely lobbying the Department of Buildings to implement this weakened version of the Dorm Rule and allow interior construction work to restart at 605 E. Ninth St.

Asked whether this was true, Capalino’s spokesperson said they were declining further comment.

A key point of the rule’s new interpretation is that 100 percent of a project no longer has to be accounted for as being for dorm use. Instead, only a portion needs to be claimed to be a dorm — and, what’s more, there seems to be no minimum amount required. As a result, critics are blasting it as the “Fraction Rule.”

Berman said, so far, this new D.O.B. interpretation hasn’t been implemented — and that it’s important to keep it that way: If the agency starts using the weaker ruling, it would be hard to get it to stop, he warned.

“We’re trying to get the ruling reversed,” Berman said. “They haven’t issued any permits under this new ruling yet. But we’re very worried that, at any moment, they could.”

Subsequent to the city nixing Singer’s plan two years ago, The Cooper Union and Joffrey Ballet School Concert Group have dropped out of the mix. The new alleged “anchor tenant” for the dorm is Adelphi University, which is based on Long Island, but does have a Manhattan facility in Hudson Square at 75 Varick St.

The new proposed use for the building, known as a “Schedule A,” listed on the D.O.B. Web site, includes 82 dorm rooms for Adelphi — 41 rooms apiece on the building’s second and fourth floors. The third floor is listed only as “Yoga studio for Adelphi University.” A dance instruction studio formerly planned for Joffrey Ballet on the fourth floor is listed as “Delete” — which might indicate it’s no longer part of the plan. There is no use listed for the first and fifth floors, and there is only a 1,000-square-foot storage room for 113 bicycles listed for the basement.

A note at the bottom of the outline of uses states that space currently not under contract for any tenants in the plan includes 32 sleeping rooms on the fifth floor and 17 on the fifth-floor mezzanine, plus vacant spaces in the basement, on the first floor, fourth floor, fifth floor and fifth-floor mezzanine.

These spaces “shall not be occupied unless the [certificate of occupancy] is amended and a lease from a school [and / or] nonprofit entity and a restrictive declaration are provided.”

Berman was leery of the yoga studio being listed for third floor, charging that it’s not an allowable use under the Dorm Rule. Plus, there’s no indication about how small or large this purported yoga studio would even be.

“A lot of space is still listed as vacant,” the preservationist said dismissively of the current plan for the building. “It doesn’t even look as if they have half of the building accounted for. We don’t feel they legally have the occupancy.

“Nothing against yoga,” he said. “We’re not saying students shouldn’t have yoga. It’s about whether they’ve fulfilled the requirements for occupancy for dormitory space.

“They keep trying to find some institution that they can claim puts all the pieces in place,” Berman said, skeptically.

In the case of The Cooper Union, for example, it was trying to claim a “right of first refusal” on 200 dorm beds at 605 E. Ninth St., but that’s not the same as committing to a 10-year lease, Berman noted. Meanwhile, the application for Joffrey Ballet included “misinformation” that disqualified it, according to D.O.B.

Councilmember Rosie Mendez reported that she had a meeting about the issue with Jon Paul Lupo, director of the Mayor’s Office of City Legislative Affairs.

“I told him that this decision by D.O.B. back in May was contrary to their own rule,” she said. “And they said, ‘If it’s contrary to the rules and to the law, then the Department of Buildings can’t do it.’”

In addition, in October, Borough President Gale Brewer sent a letter — co-signed by Mendez, state Senator Brad Hoylman and Assemblymember Brian Kavanagh — to Rick Chandler, the D.O.B. commissioner, asking that the new ruling be rescinded. However, Mendez said Brewer did not get response. So Mendez is going to write to the Mayor’s Office of City Legislative Affairs and also follow up with them, as well, she said.

“That was a verbal, that was in a meeting,” Mendez said of Lupo’s assurances to her, indicating that she wants to see something solid in writing.

“I will do whatever is necessary to enforce the rules,” Mendez told The Villager.

A second spokesperson for 9th & 10th L.L.C. said that Berman, Brewer, Mendez and the other opponents are all off base, and that there has been no change to the Dorm Rule.

“There is no new modified rule,” he said. “The rule hasn’t changed since it was adopted and it has always included provision for a lease for part of a building. If anyone is trying to change something, it’s the elected officials who would like the city to change the deed restriction from ‘community facility as defined in the Zoning Resolution…’ to community benefit or community amenity, but that’s not what the deed says.”

(Berman explained that the spokesperson was referring to the effort to get a community center back in the building.)

“A part of a building is being leased for at least 10 years by an accredited school for students. That’s a dorm under the dorm rule,” the 9th & 10th L.L.C. spokesperson stated.

“The floors not rented by Adelphi — or some other qualified use — will be left vacant. Although I expect that once construction is underway, the rest will get rented before it opens. And in case whomever is feeding this to you says that this could be violated, no certificate of occupancy will be issued until the entire building is rented, with temporary C of O’s renewed every couple of months by the borough commissioner — which means inspections whenever D.O.B. wants.”

As far as the yoga room, the developers’ spokesperson maintained, it’s a legally permitted “accessory use” to the principal use.

The spokesperson confirmed that both The Cooper Union and Joffrey are no longer part of the plan.

Meanwhile, asked for clarification of the reported watering down of the Dorm Rule, a D.O.B. spokesperson denied there has been any change.

“D.O.B. issued no such ruling,” he said. “Under the city’s Zoning Resolution, college or student dormitories are a community-facility use.”