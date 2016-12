BY AMY RUSSO | While many are drawing up holiday wish lists this season, W. Ninth St. residents are wishing for the end of a sidewalk shed that has irked locals for more than a decade.

According to John Zaccaro, Jr., president of the W. Ninth St. Block Association, the shed at 26 W. Ninth St. has existed for 14 years and is only one of several that have been present in the neighborhood.

“It detracts from the light and air on the block, obviously,” he said. “It’s really rather depressing.”

Zaccaro explained that the shed has covered some apartment windows for years while diminishing the appearance of the apartment building and Christmas decorations. He also noted that the shed has been used as a makeshift shelter for the homeless sleeping on the sidewalk.

“There’s gotta be some kind of equitable resolution because everyone agrees that 14 years is too long,” he said.

Locals are searching for a fix for the neighborhood eyesore, but it won’t be fast. Erik Bottcher, chief of staff to Councilmember Corey Johnson, said that the shed has been up and down for a variety of projects.

“We’ve been asking how we can help move things along because what they’re waiting on is Landmarks Preservation approval,” he explained.

The windows in the front of the building are being replaced. However, they cannot be installed without the approval of the frames, which first requires a test window to be installed for assessment. Once it has been approved by the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission, the remaining windows can be ordered and installed. Bottcher said because of winter weather conditions, it is unlikely the work will be completed before spring.

In addition to the window replacement, brickwork on the side of the building must be repaired, which requires approval from the neighboring building. Once the work is approved, outdoor temperatures must be above 45 degrees for three to four consecutive days in order for the project to start — a condition that most New Yorkers would consider improbable in December. Despite the delays, Bottcher affirmed, “We’re on track to help them get these things done.”

Locals believe the solution may lie in recently proposed legislation to limit the lifespan of sidewalk sheds to six months. The bill, introduced by Councilmember Ben Kallos, who represents the East Side’s District 5, would allow an initial three months of work to be done with a shed in place, then would permit landlords to apply for three more months, if needed. If the shed remained past the six-month mark, the city could take over any work being done and remove the shed.

Regarding Councilmember Johnson’s position on the bill, Zaccaro remarked, “He said he is in support of that. I think they’re looking into this as a resolution.”

Graham Coleman, former president of the 35 W. Ninth St. co-op board, has been in contact with Johnson’s office and hopes to see the bill passed.

“I welcome the current City Council measure as a necessary and long-overdue bookend to the enactment of Local Law 11 so many years ago,” he said in a statement, referring to the existing law to safeguard building facades and pedestrians.

Bottcher said the councilmember is working alongside legislative staff to review the proposed actions.

“He’s supportive of efforts to address this issue,” he said.