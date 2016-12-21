- Home
Congress can vote to delay the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral votes until they are provided the CIA/FBI report, have examined Trump’s tax returns, and Trump agrees to a true blind trust. This would ensure that Trump is not a national security risk with conflicts of interest/debts with Russia and other countries and that he will not violate the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. If Trump checks out OK, then all Americans can feel reassured that Congress has done its due diligence to preserve our democracy and national sovereignty.
But no, the GOP leadership will likely simply certify the election after which Trump continues to stonewall on taxes and a true blind trust while Congress buries any investigations in GOP-controlled intelligence, judiciary, and oversight/government reform committees. After Jan. 20, Trump takes control of FBI, CIA, etc. so the truth will be buried forever. Democracy becomes kleptocracy and national sovereignty is sold out to Russia on Jan. 20 unless this scenario can be averted. Americans must work 24/7 to defend America now with the same urgency as after Pearl Harbor and 9/11. We have less than 30 days to steer Titanic away from the Trump iceberg.
