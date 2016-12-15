- Home
- Editorial
- SPACES
- Global Village
- News
- Opinion
- Arts
- Scoopy's
- In Pictures
- Real Estate
- Villager Blog
- Special Sections
- Film Fest
- Sponsored Content
- Why Pink?
- Art Corner
- 80th Anniversay
- Pride
- Meat Market
- Progress
- Union Square
- Volunteers
- Literature
- Downtown Directory
- From the publisher
- Community Listings
- Handicapped & Disabled Services
- Health Services
- Hotels
- Legal & Financial Services
- Neighborhood Associations
- Police
- Political Organizations
- Post Offices
- Public Officials
- Recreation
- After School Programs, Daycare and Nursery Schools
- AIDS Services
- Business Associations
- Cultural Organizations
- Education Colleges & Universities
- Educational Services
- Libraries
- Museums & Attractions
- Jobs
Stop dragging the posting false and misleading information to reader..
Croman victim of attack is "not" rent stabilized tenants. It is any tenant of any type regulated whether it is his tenant or not.. victim have been rent control, rent stabilized, seniors, disabled, non English speaking, tenant and their landlord of building not owned or managed by Croman or 9300 realty. He have lawyers supporting these harassment to tenant. There are neighborhood private building owner whether they are private or government subsidy and not own or manage by Croman he sends in rep to harass them to talk their ( can be their Croman tenant, caretaker or care attendance, or whatever) to accept buyout or see you in court. Croman lawyer comes in and give strong support in the lying into court. Rose & rose was one of these law firm along with heiberger & associates. There are more on the list but these two are example.
This is not false and misleading information Norma.
Another error and misleading subject in this article. Why so much errors to mis inform the public?
Anthony falconite the former nypd cop.
Go to google and search him. He was also a former nypd, former fdny fireman, former fire Marshall.
Why the fdny part is left out?
Yes Croman's dick Falconite was a Former Police Officer, Fireman, and Fire Marshall and never stayed at any job longer than 6 years. But this article is NOT misleading, nor does it misinform the public. It is an excellent article and it not fair of you ANON to make such accusations. Wonderful article Dennis Lynch, keep up the good work.
Excellent article, I especially love the picture of Croman hiding his handcuffs behind the folder. Keep writing more about Steve Croman and his illegal ways.
Unbelievable! Surprised his not in jail yet.