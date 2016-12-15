- Home
I do agree a crane is needed – to take another load away!
There is no reason in this world or any other – except maybe the Violet Vanity world – to have conceived and now carry out this demolition derby
Thanks again Quinn and Chin and all the others who said Yes when we said No
Totally agree with Ms Walsh's assessment. Neither Quinn nor Chin nor DeBlasio ( nor all the others who said "Yes" to this somewhat vulgar insult to our community) acted for help this Village community. We shall be drowned in the shadows of this behemoth for many years to come.
This is SO much better than what it's replacing
Hideous and so huge that it dwarfs the surrounding high rises. It's like Midtown on Mercer Street.
Where are all the architects? This is just plain ugly. And terribly wrong for the overcrowded already, neighborhood.
Monstrous and ugly. It will transform that part of The Village and make it post post modern institutional non-descript fugly.
nice post , i love like these sky scrappers…