Get in the spirit of the holiday season and get a great-tasting meal at the Annual Sixth Precinct Roast Beef Dinner fundraiser for the Caring Community.

It all happens on Tues., Dec. 6, rom 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Our Lady of Pompeii Senior Center, Father Demo Hall, 25 Carmine St. Admission is $13 at the door.

There will be a delicious vegetarian option. There will also be Christmas caroling and light entertainment.

Food for the dinner has been donated by local merchants and the Sixth Precinct Community Council, and will be served by police officers from the Sixth Precinct.

All proceeds go to Greenwich House’s Senior Center Fund. For more information, call Sandy Gabin at 212-989-3620.