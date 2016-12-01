- Home
De Blasio and Chin must be impeached!
Neither of these corrupt developer-shills deserve our votes, but after they got them, they did what they wanted no matter what their voters wanted. This is untenable, and they need to be arrested.
The mayor must be thrown out of office, and Chin should never ever be on another ballot. I just can't believe how horrible they have been to their voters.
