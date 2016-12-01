Daniela Zirpolo, a Baruch College Campus High School senior, recently had the honor of being selected to play in the 2016 NYC Mayor’s Cup Soccer Championship on Nov. 20 at Belson Stadium, at St. John’s University.

The 22 top senior girl soccer players from the New York City Public Schools Athletic League faced off against the top players from the Catholic school league to determine the best of Big Apple high school soccer. The P.S.A.L. players dominated, winning 4-0. Zirpolo, who is a forward, did not score, but played well.

It was a great honor for Zirpolo, who turns 17 next month, to be recognized as one of the best soccer players in the city. She scored more than 100 goals during her high school career and as a team captain led Baruch to its first-ever P.S.A.L. soccer championship in 2015. In that season, she notched 50 goals, virtually carrying the team on her back.

During her stellar four-year career with the Baruch varsity team, Zirpola, who lives in the Bronx, was awarded Rookie of the Year, team M.V.P. and M.S.G. Varsity 2015 New York City All-City Girls Team honorable mention. This summer she was selected to be a member of a P.S.AL. all-star team that represented New York City, which traveled to Spain for training and competition in Barcelona and Madrid.

Her father, Carlo Zirpolo, said his daughter has a strong all-around game.

“She has good ball skills and dribbling skills,” he said, “and she is quick.”

He said that Daniela, who is also a talented basketball player, is still considering her options for college.