Angry animal-rights activists swarmed the opening of Canada Goose’s new Soho store on Thurs., Nov. 17, urging people to “shop vegan.” The store, at 101 Wooster St., sells super-warm down jackets sporting coyote fur-trimmed hoods, running from $750 to $1,000. But People for Ethical Treatment of Animals members said the coyotes are inhumanely caught in steel-jawed traps and then brutally killed. Canada Goose countered that it only buys coyote fur from licensed North American trappers and only uses down that is a byproduct of poultry farming, not from live-plucked birds. In addition to noisily picketing the store, the PETA protesters even pursued some of the shoppers down the street to their taxis.